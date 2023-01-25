Home News Comparsas get ready for the Samario Carnival
News

Comparsas get ready for the Samario Carnival

by admin
Comparsas get ready for the Samario Carnival

The District Mayor’s Office, through the Ministry of Culture, seeks to make carnival more known to its own and visitors as a tradition, therefore, with planning days and assistance of the Fundaciones Funcarpés, Fundapescaíto, Pescaíto Dorado Foundation, Funcarsan, La Luz Foundation, Carnival of the South, San Agatón, Mamatoco, Children’s Carnival, Funda Cultura Gaira and Bondaa great carnival is being prepared in this 2023.

It may interest you: Organizations agree to make a single Carnival in Santa Marta

The programming of this festivity contains two great parades: Night of Guacherna and Battle of Flowers, where the talent of the different local comparsas will stand out, therefore, from January 24 and until February 4 Registration will be open through the following link https://forms.gle/DTbxBPQRtGzEQujt7.

In these events, typical costumes of cumbia, mapalé, puya, bagpipes and chandé will be shown.

Once the registrations through a lottery are finished, the their order during parades, taking into account that they have satisfactorily completed the registration process, highlighting that minors must attach an authorization form from their guardian.

Read more: Everything ready for the launch of the Santa Marta 2023 carnival

See also  The main leading cadres at the provincial and municipal levels have completed a special seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China-Western Network (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

They tried to put counterfeit bills in San...

Route of the first line of the Metro...

Neighbors of the Roma neighborhood demand repair of...

Community of La Loma already has an Auxiliary...

Appreciate cultural relics, listen to stories, make New...

Support from MinVivienda for Yopal and municipalities of...

Nicole Regnier criticizes the Women’s League in its...

Yunnan becomes the most popular domestic tourist destination...

They surprised a subject trying to rob a...

Mayor of Tuluá resumes office

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy