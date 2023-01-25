The District Mayor’s Office, through the Ministry of Culture, seeks to make carnival more known to its own and visitors as a tradition, therefore, with planning days and assistance of the Fundaciones Funcarpés, Fundapescaíto, Pescaíto Dorado Foundation, Funcarsan, La Luz Foundation, Carnival of the South, San Agatón, Mamatoco, Children’s Carnival, Funda Cultura Gaira and Bondaa great carnival is being prepared in this 2023.

The programming of this festivity contains two great parades: Night of Guacherna and Battle of Flowers, where the talent of the different local comparsas will stand out, therefore, from January 24 and until February 4 Registration will be open through the following link https://forms.gle/DTbxBPQRtGzEQujt7.

In these events, typical costumes of cumbia, mapalé, puya, bagpipes and chandé will be shown.

Once the registrations through a lottery are finished, the their order during parades, taking into account that they have satisfactorily completed the registration process, highlighting that minors must attach an authorization form from their guardian.



