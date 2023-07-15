Compensated vendors on Avenida Campo Serrano boost the economy

With new stores, sundries, and commercial establishments, compensated vendors contribute to the development and growth of these important sectors of the city.

Due to the compensation given to them by the Santa Marta City Hall, through the Strategic Public Transportation System, Setpto informal sellers from Campo Serrano avenue, the economy in different sectors of the District is becoming more dynamic, after many of they installed their new production units there.

546 vendors who received said compensation were able to rent commercial establishments or adapt spaces in their homes to market their products. Many of them maintained their commercial activity and 59% offered a new productin addition, 93% affirm that they have improved their conditions thanks to the strategy of Strengthening Business Culture.

“Honestly, I didn’t think this project was going to happen, after a census and a long process they gave me compensation that allowed me to set up a fish business in my house, here in the Fundadores neighborhood. Little by little we have been making progress, my neighbors are my main clients, word of mouth has worked for us and people from other neighborhoods come to my house. Very happy and grateful for the accompaniment of the Mayor’s Office,” he said. Claudia Ryea saleswoman who for many years carried out her commercial activity informally on Campo Serrano avenue.

The neighborhoods that today have new stores, sundries y commercial establishments are Las Malvinas, Galicia, Timayuí, November 11Tejares del Libertador, Historic Center, Market and Pescaítowhere they contribute to the development and growth of these important sectors of the city.

With the intervention of Campo Serrano and the processes of compensation to informal sellers that previously carried out their activities in the public space of this street, have created a new commercial dynamic in the city. Specifically, now the Historic Center has more than 190 m2 of new shops, energized by compensated sellers. Likewise, more than 80 new jobs have been created and new family businesses have been developed.

Thus, from the district administration through the different works, it continues dignifying the life of the samaria, allowing them to grow from the formal tradeaccompanying them through business training, thus obtaining greater opportunities for the growth of their businesses.

