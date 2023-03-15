The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualification of PHARMACIST obtained abroad will be held at the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology “Vittorio Erspamer” of the “Sapienza University of Rome” (entrance P.le Aldo Moro, 5) – Building CU024, room B, according to the following schedule:

12 May 2023, 9 am

written test and, to follow (for those who have passed the written test), practical/oral test.

Only those who have already received the executive decree for the attribution of the compensatory measure with the relevant transmission note, to whom, moreover, no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to apply to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant application form and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the files listed below:

Download the study orientation programs for the various subjects covered by the exams:



Regarding the measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, in relation to the organization of activities at the University, consult the: