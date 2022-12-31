Home News Competition cribs Fvg, the photos of the readers
The ninth edition of the Artistic Photographic Competition “The Cribs of Friuli Venezia Giulia” is now in full swing, promoted by Messaggero Veneto and the Friuli Venezia Giulia Committee of the National Union of Pro Loco d’Italia. The theme of this edition is “The Nativity as a sign of peace : discovering the local Nativity scenes of Friuli Venezia Giulia” and there are already over 100 photos sent, of which we present a selection here in the photogallery. You can still participate given that until 6 January 2023 at midnight you can send your shots for free photographs, both of public and private cribs as long as they are set up in the region, to the email [email protected]

