Home News Competition for 40 seats at the Constitutional Court
News

Competition for 40 seats at the Constitutional Court

by admin

The Constitutional Court called a public competition for the recruitment of permanent staff in order to provide for generational turnover and cover staff holidays.

Overall, it is about 40 positionsof which 18 for the III functional qualification, professional profile of coadjutor, and 22 for the IV functional qualification, professional profile of secretary.

The drafting of the announcement and the preparatory activity are the result of collaboration between Department for Public Service e Form PAwith the aim of ensuring both national best practices and the use of the most advanced structures and systems for managing bankruptcy proceedings.

The initiative is part of memorandum of understandingstipulated between the DFP and the Constitutional Court, for the organization of competitions aimed at hiring 18 graduates with the profile of coadjutor and 22 graduates with the profile of secretary.

The candidature in the Ripam – Constitutional Court competition must be submitted by 4 maggio 2023 on the portal inpa.

Go to tenders

See also  Optimizing the inbound flight guarantee process at ports and airports to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and operators-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

First Observation丨General Secretary’s Speech When Planting Trees Paints...

Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the...

The government coalition protested the decision of the...

Is there purgatory? A discussion of the Catholic...

guidelines no. 3/2022 of the EDPB

Election schedule in Punjab continues

Government Secretariat did not give permission to Providencia...

How to furnish your home in a more...

We will sit on the throne of Lahore...

The obligatory nature of psychological assessment for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy