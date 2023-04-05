The Constitutional Court called a public competition for the recruitment of permanent staff in order to provide for generational turnover and cover staff holidays.

Overall, it is about 40 positionsof which 18 for the III functional qualification, professional profile of coadjutor, and 22 for the IV functional qualification, professional profile of secretary.

The drafting of the announcement and the preparatory activity are the result of collaboration between Department for Public Service e Form PAwith the aim of ensuring both national best practices and the use of the most advanced structures and systems for managing bankruptcy proceedings.

The initiative is part of memorandum of understandingstipulated between the DFP and the Constitutional Court, for the organization of competitions aimed at hiring 18 graduates with the profile of coadjutor and 22 graduates with the profile of secretary.

The candidature in the Ripam – Constitutional Court competition must be submitted by 4 maggio 2023 on the portal inpa.

