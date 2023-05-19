Competition for Manager (ordinary and reserved), 15 live lessons with tutors and 1,500 updated tests to face the pre-selection and review the topics of the competition. PRESENTATION OF THE TRAINING MODULE

Orizzonte Scuola organizes a cycle of 15 live lessons, for a total of 45 hours, with the aim of providing useful tools for passing the pre-selection (which corresponds to the written test for the reserved competition) and reviewing the topics of the areas for the other tests of study for the competition for headteacher.
Classes will be taught by Angelo FronteraHeadmaster, in which the resolution, memorization and resilience techniques necessary to better face the test will be dealt with.
Each multiple choice test will be reasoned and commented. At the end of the meetings, the members will have at their disposal a battery of 1500 updated and commented tests, to better prepare for the test and to review the topics for the other tests as well.
To present the training initiative, day 23 May at 4.30pm a live broadcast was organized on the OrizzonteScuola website and on the Orizzonte Scuola YouTube channel.
You will find it live on this site, on the home page at the set time and on the youtube channel.
The live schedule
-For the ORDINARY competition: all 9 thematic areas
-For the RESERVED competition: 6 thematic areas (excluding thematic areas 2, 6 and 9)*
*According to the draft decree of the MIM which is circulating these days
TOPICS BY THEMATIC AREA
THEMATIC AREA 1 – Legislation referring to the education and training system and to the REGULATIONS of studies in Italy with particular attention to the reform processes in progress
Module 1. The school in the Constitution. The organization of the Ministry of Education
Module 2. Berlinguer reform and school autonomy
Module 3. Moratti reform (2001-2006)
Module 4. Minister Fioroni’s management (2006-2008) – Screwdriver metaphor
Module 5. Gelmini Reform (2008-2011) – Regulations 1st cycle
Module 6. Gelmini Reform (2008-2011) – Regulations 2nd cycle
Module 7. Management of Minister Francesco Profumo (2011-2013 – Monti technical government)
Management Minister Maria Chiara Carrozza (2013-2014 – Letta government)
Module 8. Management of minister Stefania Giannini (2014-2016 Renzi government)
Module 9. Management of Minister Valeria Fedeli (2016-2018 Gentiloni government) Implementing Decrees Law 107/2015
Module 10. Pathways for transversal skills and guidance (PCTO) – School-work alternation – Apprenticeship
Module 11. Adult education
Module 12. School orientation
Module 13. Excellence, gifted pupils, talented students, top performers, gifted pupils
Module 14. Textbook adoptions
Module 15. Enrollment of pupils in kindergartens and schools of all levels
THEMATIC AREA 2 – Management methods of complex organizations and GROUP MANAGEMENTwith particular reference to the reality of state schools and educational institutions (NO reserved)
Module 16. Complex organizations and leadership
Module 17. Psychosocial risks in the workplace
THEMATIC AREA 3 – Planning, management and evaluation processes of educational institutions, with particular reference to the preparation and management of the three-year plan of the educational offer, to the elaboration of the self-evaluation report and the improvement plan and the Social reportingwithin the framework of the autonomy of educational institutions and in relation to the training needs of the territory
Module 18. Planning processes of educational institutions
Module 19. Management processes of educational institutions
Module 20. Training of teaching staff and training of the DS
Module 21. School-family relationships, co-responsibility educational pact, Statute of male and female students
Module 22. The National Evaluation System (SNV)
Module 23. Learning environments
Module 24. Specific learning disabilities in schools (DSA): educational and didactic support measures
Module 25. Special Educational Needs
Module 26. Reception and integration of foreign students, adopted and outside the family of origin
Module 27. Organization of learning environments: digital innovation
Module 28. The CLIL methodology
Module 29. Interventions for the prevention and contrast of school discomfort and bullying and cyberbullying phenomena and other aggressive behaviors at school
THEMATIC AREA 5 – Work organization and personnel management, with particular reference to the reality of school personnel
Module 30. Employment relationship with the Public Administration
Module 31. Public manager and school manager. General profiles of management skills. Functions and responsibilities of the school manager
Module 32. The code regarding the protection of personal data
Module 33. Administrative transparency and right of access
Module 34. The most important safety standards
THEMATIC AREA 6 – Legislation referring to the evaluation and self-evaluation of staff, learning and school systems and processes (NO reserved)
Module 35. Evaluation and self-evaluation of newly hired teachers
Module 36. Enhancement of human resources and enhancement of teaching merit
Module 37. The Evaluation of School Managers
Module 38. Evaluation of learning in the first cycle of education
Module 39. Evaluation of learning in the second cycle of education
Module 40. National and international surveys, research institutions, European reference documents
THEMATIC AREA 7 – Elements of civil and administrative law, with particular reference to the legal obligations and typical responsibilities of the school manager, as well as criminal law with particular reference to crimes against the public administration and to the detriment of minors
Module 41. The typical responsibilities of the DS
Module 42. Elements of civil law, with particular reference to the legal obligations and typical responsibilities of the head teacher
Module 43. Elements of administrative law, with particular reference to the typical responsibilities of the school manager
Module 44. Elements of criminal law with particular reference to crimes against
Public Administration and to the detriment of minors
THEMATIC AREA 8 – State accounting, with particular reference to financial planning and management at state school and educational institutions and related special companies
Module 45. The public accounting system
Module 46. Financial and accounting planning and management of educational institutions and their reporting
Form 47. Code of public contracts
Module 48. Assignments to external experts
THEMATIC AREA 9 – The education systems in the countries of the European Union (NO reserved)
Module 49. Education systems in the EU
Final Form 50. Summary