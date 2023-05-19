Competition for Manager (ordinary and reserved), 15 live lessons with tutors and 1,500 updated tests to face the pre-selection and review the topics of the competition. PRESENTATION OF THE TRAINING MODULE

Orizzonte Scuola organizes a cycle of 15 live lessons, for a total of 45 hours, with the aim of providing useful tools for passing the pre-selection (which corresponds to the written test for the reserved competition) and reviewing the topics of the areas for the other tests of study for the competition for headteacher.

Classes will be taught by Angelo FronteraHeadmaster, in which the resolution, memorization and resilience techniques necessary to better face the test will be dealt with.

Each multiple choice test will be reasoned and commented. At the end of the meetings, the members will have at their disposal a battery of 1500 updated and commented tests, to better prepare for the test and to review the topics for the other tests as well.

To present the training initiative, day 23 May at 4.30pm a live broadcast was organized on the OrizzonteScuola website and on the Orizzonte Scuola YouTube channel.

You will find it live on this site, on the home page at the set time and on the youtube channel.

Reservations are already possible at 15 live, seats are limited. You can buy in the following ways

You are already enrolled in the course “Competition for school leaders, exam preparation course”, write to us to get the 15-hour live module at a discounted price: [email protected] Do you want to buy only the 15 hours of live, the cost is 199 euros Do you want to buy the package “Competition for school leaders, test preparation course” with 290 hours of video lessons, simulator for the pre-selection + 15 hours of live? The total cost is 399 euros

If you can’t follow all the livedon’t worry, you will be able to take advantage of the registrations until the end of the selective tests.

The live schedule

-For the ORDINARY competition: all 9 thematic areas

-For the RESERVED competition: 6 thematic areas (excluding thematic areas 2, 6 and 9)*

*According to the draft decree of the MIM which is circulating these days

TOPICS BY THEMATIC AREA

THEMATIC AREA 1 – Legislation referring to the education and training system and to the REGULATIONS of studies in Italy with particular attention to the reform processes in progress

Module 1. The school in the Constitution. The organization of the Ministry of Education

Module 2. Berlinguer reform and school autonomy

Module 3. Moratti reform (2001-2006)

Module 4. Minister Fioroni’s management (2006-2008) – Screwdriver metaphor

Module 5. Gelmini Reform (2008-2011) – Regulations 1st cycle

Module 6. Gelmini Reform (2008-2011) – Regulations 2nd cycle

Module 7. Management of Minister Francesco Profumo (2011-2013 – Monti technical government)

Management Minister Maria Chiara Carrozza (2013-2014 – Letta government)

Module 8. Management of minister Stefania Giannini (2014-2016 Renzi government)

Module 9. Management of Minister Valeria Fedeli (2016-2018 Gentiloni government) Implementing Decrees Law 107/2015

Module 10. Pathways for transversal skills and guidance (PCTO) – School-work alternation – Apprenticeship

Module 11. Adult education

Module 12. School orientation

Module 13. Excellence, gifted pupils, talented students, top performers, gifted pupils

Module 14. Textbook adoptions

Module 15. Enrollment of pupils in kindergartens and schools of all levels

THEMATIC AREA 2 – Management methods of complex organizations and GROUP MANAGEMENTwith particular reference to the reality of state schools and educational institutions (NO reserved)

Module 16. Complex organizations and leadership

Module 17. Psychosocial risks in the workplace

THEMATIC AREA 3 – Planning, management and evaluation processes of educational institutions, with particular reference to the preparation and management of the three-year plan of the educational offer, to the elaboration of the self-evaluation report and the improvement plan and the Social reportingwithin the framework of the autonomy of educational institutions and in relation to the training needs of the territory

Module 18. Planning processes of educational institutions

Module 19. Management processes of educational institutions

Module 20. Training of teaching staff and training of the DS

Module 21. School-family relationships, co-responsibility educational pact, Statute of male and female students

Module 22. The National Evaluation System (SNV)

Module 23. Learning environments

Module 24. Specific learning disabilities in schools (DSA): educational and didactic support measures

Module 25. Special Educational Needs

Module 26. Reception and integration of foreign students, adopted and outside the family of origin

Module 27. Organization of learning environments: digital innovation

Module 28. The CLIL methodology

Module 29. Interventions for the prevention and contrast of school discomfort and bullying and cyberbullying phenomena and other aggressive behaviors at school

THEMATIC AREA 5 – Work organization and personnel management, with particular reference to the reality of school personnel

Module 30. Employment relationship with the Public Administration

Module 31. Public manager and school manager. General profiles of management skills. Functions and responsibilities of the school manager

Module 32. The code regarding the protection of personal data

Module 33. Administrative transparency and right of access

Module 34. The most important safety standards

THEMATIC AREA 6 – Legislation referring to the evaluation and self-evaluation of staff, learning and school systems and processes (NO reserved)

Module 35. Evaluation and self-evaluation of newly hired teachers

Module 36. Enhancement of human resources and enhancement of teaching merit

Module 37. The Evaluation of School Managers

Module 38. Evaluation of learning in the first cycle of education

Module 39. Evaluation of learning in the second cycle of education

Module 40. National and international surveys, research institutions, European reference documents

THEMATIC AREA 7 – Elements of civil and administrative law, with particular reference to the legal obligations and typical responsibilities of the school manager, as well as criminal law with particular reference to crimes against the public administration and to the detriment of minors

Module 41. The typical responsibilities of the DS

Module 42. Elements of civil law, with particular reference to the legal obligations and typical responsibilities of the head teacher

Module 43. Elements of administrative law, with particular reference to the typical responsibilities of the school manager

Module 44. Elements of criminal law with particular reference to crimes against

Public Administration and to the detriment of minors

THEMATIC AREA 8 – State accounting, with particular reference to financial planning and management at state school and educational institutions and related special companies

Module 45. The public accounting system

Module 46. Financial and accounting planning and management of educational institutions and their reporting

Form 47. Code of public contracts

Module 48. Assignments to external experts

THEMATIC AREA 9 – The education systems in the countries of the European Union (NO reserved)

Module 49. Education systems in the EU

Final Form 50. Summary