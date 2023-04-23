Competition, green light for the bill

The annual bill for the market and competition was approved, with an urgent procedure, by the Government. News on energy, concessions, promotional sales.

Major transport company

The regulations on the development plans of the electricity transmission network and the provisions on the transport and efficiency of the gas distribution network are amended, with the identification of the “major gas transport company” (currently SNAM) of the subject required to transmit the ten-year grid development plans, and with the modification of the procedure for the approval of the ten-year electricity grid development plan (prepared by Terna).

Smart meters

The promotion of the use of so-called “smart meters” is envisaged, also placing obligations in this sense on the distribution companies; the data collected by the electricity and gas meters may be made available, at the request of the customers, to third parties to compare prices.

District heating

The Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (ARERA) is given the power to set district heating prices.

Cold ironing

The article introduces the definition of “cold ironing infrastructure”, as a set of structures, works and plants built on land for the supply of electricity to ships moored in the port and, at the same time, clarifies that the service is considered general economic interest, with the provision of a discount on tariff components in favor of end users.

Concessions

It is established that the assignment of parking concessions for the retail trade in public areas takes place through public procedures, inspired by the principles of a level playing field and transparency:

in any case protecting the interests of the current concessionaires and the workers employed by them,

enhancing the dimensional requirements of the micro-enterprise category,

setting the maximum number of licenses that each operator may hold, own or hold.

The maximum duration of the concession is set at ten years. It is envisaged that the procedures for renewing the concessions which were expiring on 31 December 2020, and which had not been concluded on the date of entry into force of the law, must be concluded within the following six months, with the assignment of the concession according to the provisions of the legislation in force at the maturity and, therefore, for a duration of 12 years. Concessions not affected by the renewal procedures in question are valid until 31 December 2025, also as an exception to the deadline set in the concession title and without prejudice to any longer duration envisaged.

Promotional sales

The procedures for promotional sales are simplified, allowing the forwarding of a single communication in the case of establishments located in different municipalities and keeping the relative documentation available to the supervisory authorities, in paper form or viewable from the web at the web address indicated by the ‘operator.

Business concentration

The term within which the Competition and Market Authority (AGCM) must fulfill the duty of communicating its conclusions in order to to business concentration operations (merger, acquisition of shares, establishment of new-co) subject to prior communication which it deems likely to be prohibited.

Fair markets

The AGCM is identified as the national authority responsible for fair and contestable markets in the digital sector, in relation to basic platform services (e.g. online intermediation services, search engines, social networks). Even in the area in question, the Authority has the investigative powers envisaged in the field of competition, as well as the sanctioning ones.