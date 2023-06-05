Competition groups are already running at peak times | News.at

After a brilliant start to the competition season, the Aigen section competition took place at the sports facility in St. Oswald near Haslach. The best time of the day and at the same time the victory of the day in the active competition was secured by the group of the St. Martin fire brigade without errors with a time of 28.13 seconds in the fire-fighting attack. The youth group from St. Martin won again with a time of 42.34 seconds, closely followed by the youth group from Niederwaldkirchen. The competition season has also started in the Urfahr area. The competition group Schmiedgassen 1 for the active and the competition group Schmiedgassen 1 for the youth secured victory with two good runs in the section competition of the fire brigades Kirchschlag and Kronabittedt. The competition groups showed impressive performances around the festival grounds in Kirchschlag. Numerous spectators came to cheer on the groups – including State Secretary Claudia Plakolm.

