It’s day X, but only halfway through, for the competition law. After the 15 days of the “vacatio legis” from the publication in the Official Gazette (which took place on 12 August in issue 188), the troubled law, a key reform of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, enters into force today. However, only part of the measures are already operational from today, the others – starting from local public services, tenders for bathing establishments and simplifications for businesses – await a delegated decree (7), a ministerial decree (6) or another type of deed (6): in all 19 measures. And it is in particular the timing of implementation of the delegated decrees, Legislative Decree that must pass through the Parliament, to make it difficult to comply with the deadline of 31 December 2022, a deadline set by the Pnrr for the issuance of all the implementing measures of the law.

The ministries have been working on the Legislative Decree for some time, we are practically already in the drafts, but it seems inevitable that the committees of the next Parliament will express themselves for the (non-binding) opinion. With the risk that on such controversial matters – think of the beaches – the texts are practically distorted by the new majority. Gilberto Pichetto, Deputy Minister of Economic Development who has followed the dossier of the law from the beginning, explains that “the ministerial structures are preparing the implementation, then it is possible that it will be up to the next government to complete the whole process with any address corrections” . on 30 August the topic will be at the center of a meeting between the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, Roberto Garofoli, and the heads of the cabinet of the competent ministries, while from the Brothers of Italy the altolà has already arrived to the government: you do not approve the implementing decree on the beaches.

The measures to be implemented

Let’s start with the measures that still require implementing acts. At stake there are seven delegations, with the relative legislative decrees, six ministerial decrees and six other measures including guidelines and various regulations. Legislative decrees are needed for the information system with which to map all public concessions, for the rules of the tenders with which to assign new bathing concessions, to draft the Consolidated Law on local public services, for the simplification of business activities, for the lightening controls on companies, for the reduction of authorizations for renewable energy, for market surveillance and product compliance. Instead, the articles on port concessions, tenders for gas distribution, the revision of the accreditation and agreement of private healthcare facilities (two new decrees introduced), the reorganization of the drug production system must pass through ministerial decrees. blood products from Italian plasma (two new decrees).

Provisions from the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Transport Authority will be needed to check the attestations of the Regions regarding the procedures for awarding local public transport. Then, by November, the Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) will have to define the technical and qualitative standards for the disposal and recovery of waste. Another Authority, the one for communications, is instead called upon to draw up guidelines to facilitate the coordination of excavation work on the Tlc networks. A provision must then be added to the list of implementation to integrate the 2017 Presidential Decree, which governs exclusions from landscape authorizations, the guidelines of Palazzo Chigi on abuse of economic dependence supervised by the Antitrust and a general provision with renewable energy systems. of the same Antitrust to introduce the instrument of the transaction.

The measures immediately operational

Pending the tenders and the related Legislative Decree, the “beach-saving” rule is already in force, according to which the current concession titles continue to be effective until the end of 2023, saving the establishments from possible seizures by the judiciary due to illegitimacy of the extensions . It can also be postponed to December 31, 2024, pending a dispute or “objective difficulties” in the completion of the tenders.