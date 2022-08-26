◆ It is now common sense that, if Italy is in trouble, it takes the international credit of someone like Mario Draghi to put it back on track. He persuaded us that a discredited country, faced with problems whose local dimension is increasingly embedded within the planetary one, needs someone who, despite his citizenship, has earned the respect of those who matter in the world. The trouble is that here with us figures of that type are scarce in every sector and when they appear we are sorry. And let’s not talk about politics: if one imposes himself around the world, we certainly won’t find him on the electoral lists. Our garments and capetti all have a local profile, sometimes strapaesano and, if they end up in international contexts, or jostle to be photographed not far from the greats or aim for imitation. We have had and have, in fact, little Blairs, little Obamas, little Trumps, little Macrons. Only since Draghi has somewhat de-provincialized the figure of the man of providence, who aspires to this local role has moved on to posing as a dragon. Or, having smelled the air, he gave himself to the competition to see who is more polyglot to show himself ready not only to revive Italy, but also, while he raises it, to trade fluently with the world. The favorite is Matteo Salvini who, thanks to his holy spirit, at the right moment will speak all languages ​​except those of migrants.