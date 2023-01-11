A complaint to the public prosecutor of Treviso with the hypothesis of air pollution will be sent on 12 January 2023 against the mayor of Riese Pio X and the organizers of the world championship of the “Greedy Confraternity of the Museum” which should take place in Riese in the next few days .

The exhibit was prepared by the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment as – they explain – “as evidenced by various studies, there is a close link between fine particles (pm10) and intensive farming, a link dictated by ammonia which has the use of nitrogen fertilizers as a reference It is not taken into account that each pound of processed pork less means removing 1.2 kg less carbon dioxide in the air, 1 kg less animal manure on the ground and in groundwater . Finally, the health cost of health problems dictated by the intake of processed meat starting from the reduction in life expectancy which is reduced by 3-4 years and beyond that the cost only on health problems is 10 euros for each kilo of meat of pork consumed against 50 euro cents for a kilo of legumes».

The preparation of the muzzle during a festival in Riese

. These reasons are more than sufficient – ​​concludes the association «to ask for the suspension of the festival due to serious damage to public health through the emission of pollutants. At least the immediate suspension of this event seems to us to be taken into consideration, if the organizers were instead to decide to continue will be denounced starting from the mayor who also appears to be the president of this “- claims the association – “group of unhealthy greedy people but who according to the law have responsibility for the public health of citizens and who instead endanger it himself the violation of at least article 647 of the penal code and the violation of the decision of the Court of Cassation of 04/17/2009 contained (sentence n. 16286) appear clear” – write the animal rights activists – “and what is even more serious is that to support these initiatives there are also the posts of the president of the Veneto Region Zaia who has been supporting this through his social networks for years scandalous and harmful initiative.

Lav, the anti-vivisection league, had also intervened on the matter in recent days, claiming that the organizers seem “not to take into account the sensitivity of the animals sacrificed for this purpose, as well as the environmental impact of the production of original foods animal”. “In particular – insists Lav – as regards Pm10”.

“We hope that this initiative will soon see its replacement with others that are more respectful of animals, the environment and health and aimed at developing very different eating habits and in particular vegetable ones, also excluding the use of insect flours”.