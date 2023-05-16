Competition reserved for school principals, the negative opinion arrives from the CPSI

The Superior Council of Public Education rejects the decree that regulates the next competition reserved for school leaders.

For the Council, “the full acceptance of all the observations proposed and of all the modification requests indicated is binding for the expression of a positive opinion”. Therefore, “the opinion is negative with regard to the current text of the draft decree“.

First of all, the CSPI does not consider positive a regulatory provision that “allows preferential access to the roles of public administration manager, such as the school manager, to those who have lodged an appeal against failing to pass one of the tests set out in the notice of competition, setting a precedent that will be the cause of an inevitable dispute also in future competition rounds“, highlighting, however, that the reasons given in the appeals were recognized as unfounded in all of the definitive sentences in favor of the Administration.

Furthermore, some choices in the draft decree appear inconsistent, making the implementation of the legislation even more questionable. These choices are probably a harbinger of further litigation by the categories excluded from the procedure in question.

Among all, for example, that of the applicants who, not having passed the written test, have not only appealed against the decree of non-admission to the oral test, but subsequently, with additional reasons, have also challenged the final ranking.

The CSPI deems it incomprehensible – due to their relevance in defining an adequate professional profile and for the reference to the previous legislation – the elimination, in the access test to the intensive training courseof some matters envisaged by the ministerial decree 138/2017 and by the DDG 1259/2017.

Furthermore, the CSPI underlines that the attendance of the intensive training course would be a true “pro-forma” without the evaluation of the final exam.

Furthermore, for the Superior Council, the choice not to provide for a final evaluation does not seem to fully comply with the regulatory provision which provides that the ministerial decree “defines the methods of participation in an intensive training course and the related final exam” (and if it is a question of “supporting a test” the modalities must also concern the evaluation of the test itself, since it cannot be sufficient, for it to be considered “supported”, the mere delivery to the Commission of a report and a paper, specifies the Superior Council);

And again: it should be noted that the final exam was not evaluated, which also poses problems from the point of view of defining the final ranking, determined, in addition to the evaluable qualifications and the previous qualifications, exclusively by the score obtained in the access test to the intensive course of training, but evidence substantially different between the various recipients of the procedure;

The Council therefore deems it essential, underlines the Cisl Scuola trade union, the provision of an evaluation of the final test at the end of the intensive course, which, in addition to giving value to the training course, certifies that the test itself has been passed and assigns a specific score, the only valid for the purposes of a correct and fair definition of the final ranking, also decisive for the choice of the location on a national basis;

THE OPINION OF THE CSPI

After the information with the trade unions, we know that this competition involves around 5 thousand candidates and those who will be able to enter:

have filed an appeal within the terms of the law and have a judicial dispute pending for failure to pass the written test;

have passed the written test and the oral test to which they were admitted by virtue of a precautionary judicial measure, even if subsequently lapsed;

have filed an appeal within the legal deadlines and have a judicial dispute pending for failing to pass the oral test.

