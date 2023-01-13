The ongoing process benefits from the support of the French Development Agency (AFD). This has allowed Cameroon in 07 years to enter the closed circle of 5% of quality cocoa in the world.

Started on January 07, it is tomorrow Saturday January 14, 2023 that the stay on Cameroonian soil should in principle end, of Daniel Mercier, president of the association of chocolatiers of France and his deputy Yann Bertrand. The two personalities have in turn visited some cocoa post-processing centers of excellence across the country.

From this working visit, we learn that the Ngoro center in the Mbam-et-Kim department, Center region has already produced 63 tons of cocoa for the 2022-2023 cocoa campaign, out of a target of 50 tons, against 9.5 tons during the previous campaign.

The centers of Akomnyada in the department of Nyong-et-So’o, Center region and Lembe Yezoum in upper Sanaga, Center region, respectively produced 15 and 50 tons of beans of excellence.

According to data from the Cocoa and Coffee Interprofessional Council (CICC), around 300 tonnes of premium cocoa were produced in 2022 out of a total national production of 295,000 tonnes. During the visit to the centers of excellence, chocolate makers in France undertook to guarantee a price of 1,300 FCFA to planters per kg of beans, against 1,740 FCFA for processed beans.

In seven years, Cameroonian cocoa has entered the closed circle of 5% of quality cocoa in the world. The approach undertaken between the chocolate makers of France and the CICC, aims to restore its letters of nobility to local cocoa.

As a reminder, in order to guarantee sustainable cocoa, the CICC and the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) signed a framework agreement on November 17, 2022 to register red cocoa from Cameroon as a protected geographical indication. The ongoing process benefits from the support of the French Development Agency (AFD).