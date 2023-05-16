Home » Complaints about ‘excess’ of vendors in Los Algarrobillos park
by admin
The inhabitants of neighborhoods near the Los Algarrobillos Park in Valledupar, such as Villa del Rosario, Las Américas, Santa Rita, among others, expressed their discomfort over the “excess sellers” in Los Algarrobillos park, which not only affects the public space but is also their competition, since they have repeatedly requested permission from the Mayor’s Office to establish in this place, but it has not been possible.

One of the protesters indicated that she is a mother head of household residing next to the park.

“We see how every time new businesses arrive in ‘containers’ that they convert into kiosks and they belong to people outside the community and we, who should have priority because we are from the sector, are not taken into account and we want to know what happens, for this reason the call is to the mayor’s office”, indicated the complainant.

Another of the disagreements found was that of Alejandro Fernández, a resident of said sector, who indicated that: “For the days of the Vallenato Festival, everything developed normally with respect to the events, but one day of these festivities a lady arrived in a fairly large trailer with the purpose of establishing a business, but the other vendors who are organized came out to defend their space and finally that day he could not achieve it, but the next day he did. That is why we need an investigation to be carried out on the permits that are being granted for these new businesses”.

In addition, Fernández pointed out that the current vendors are organized in an association and they help with park maintenance, but they don’t want new business.

Regarding this situation, the secretary of the Municipal Government, Felipe Murgas, indicated that an investigation will be carried out in this regard. At the same time, he stated that on many occasions people who have a transitory permit to make some kind of sale they stay for longer than the established time.

Likewise, the official stated that through the program ‘Your park in order’have been able to maintain calm in these environments.

Finally, the secretary said that there is an irregularity that is being presented regarding the permits for parks. “We have found that some of the permits are forged and this is being investigated internally at the Government Secretariat as well as at the General Secretariat. The situation of the Los Algarrobillos park will be verified by public space officials.he expressed.

EDITOR/ PYLON

