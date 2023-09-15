Complaints and claims management application was not affected: Supersalud – news

It is expected that SuperSalud will truly address and provide solutions to the complaints of patients for whom the EPS and IPS do not resolve their health problems.

Several complaints have been received in this media, from patients for whom the EPS and IPS do not resolve their serious health problems, endangering the very lives of those affected.

From the EPS Sanitas Popayán, it is the highest number of complaints. One of those affected says that this EPS sends him to the IPS Clínica la Estancia, also in Popayán, where, after hours of waiting, they return him to the EPS Sanitas which, after requesting a series of documents, which had previously been presented, in addition to not resolving his case, they again refer him to Clínica la Estancia and, as if it were the “Bermuda Triangle”, no official from these two health agencies gives an account of the documents submitted by the patient, who , distressed by his deteriorating health, must make a few more photocopies of exams and other paperwork to do the same old thing. “I don’t know if they want to tire me out so I don’t come back, but I’m paying for that service and they should solve my health problems,” he said.

One of the patients says that she sent the right to petition to Sanitas Popayán and only managed to get them to request the documents that she has been presenting again, again they sent her to Clínica la Estancia, without obtaining the surgery she requires. She sent a copy of that right to petition to the National Superintendency of Health, with the supporting documents, more than two months ago, and she has not even acknowledged receiving it.

Now, with the cyber attack, in a statement SuperSalud informs “users in all territories that they can continue filing their requests, complaints and claims when consider that their right to health is violated due to denial or poor provision of servicessince the system that manages and guarantees the traceability of claims was not affected after the failures registered in various technological services provided by the firm IFX Networks Colombia SAS.”

He states that, currently the use of the application SuperArgo PQRD It does not imply a risk for those monitored or interest groups that use it, which is why Supersalud calls on the EPS and other health actors to guarantee continuity in the management of complaints submitted by citizens.

This Superintendency maintains in the aforementioned statement that “although the technological failures presented may generate difficulties in accessing our web channels through www.supersalud.gov.co, it is suggested to use the link or go to the national toll-free line 018000513700 24 hours a day, 7 hours a week, or in the regional Supersalud offices located in Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Cali, Chocó, Yopal, Riohacha, Medellín, Neiva and the more than 70 service points nationwide.”

Patients affected by the lack of answers hope that the Supersalud move from declarations to true monitoring and sanctioning of the EPS and IPS, as is their obligation. Superintendent Ulahí Beltrán López, who on several occasions has announced strict surveillance of these companies, acts accordingly, as is his duty.

