Complaints in La Jagua de Ibirico because the PAE does not reach high school students

Through a video posted on social networks, students and parents complained because in the institution Hilda Aguilar Meneses from La Jagua de Ibirico They temporarily removed the industrial rations that are given to high school students.

“PAE officials: “There is no snack for them, but only for primary school.” The snack is an ‘avenita’, a ‘pancito’ and a banana. This does not make up for what a meal served on a plate is. Here there are many children who eat breakfast with this“, public George Helmut Garcia, a content creator from the municipality.

According to professors of the institution, after the protests they assured that they will have the ration again from May 29.

ASK FOR BETTER CONDITIONS

Last week, in the township of Casacará, in the municipality of Codazzi, they held a follow-up table on the School Feeding Program because the institutions assure that they are ready to receive the rations prepared on site, that is, the lunches.

“We spoke with those in charge of the PAE, and they promised to give us an answer this Tuesday. The institution is ready for students to receive lunches”, argued Luis Lópezrector of the educational institution of the district of casacara.

VERSION OF THE AUTHORITIES

Excluding Valledupar, in 24 municipalities of Cesar, the Government contracts the School Feeding Program. In some institutions they offer lunch and in others an industrial ration, made up of a liquid, a cookie or bread and a fruit (banana or orange). The ration is questioned because it is not rich in nutritional matter.

In different municipalities there have been protests over the food service. In this sense, the national government assured that they have turned $33,432 million for the execution of the program in the department of Cesar.

THE PYLON contacted the Departmental Education Secretary, Pamela Garcíahowever there was no response.