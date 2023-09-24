Complaints of misconduct against former Chief Justice and Justice Ejaz declared baseless

Saturday September 23, 2023, 3:08 PM Breaking News, National

Islamabad (Ummat News) Complaints of misconduct against former Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan were declared baseless.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood dismissed the complaints of misconduct against two judges as baseless.

Complaints of misconduct were filed against former Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Ijazul Hassan.

According to sources, complaints against both judges were filed by ordinary citizens. Justice Sardar Masood gave legal opinion on both complaints.

It should be noted that earlier this year, the National Assembly also decided to file a reference against the Chief Justice on the charge of misconduct.

People’s Party female member of assembly Shazia Soobia Soomro moved a motion to set up a special committee to bring a reference against the Chief Justice, which was approved by majority vote.

