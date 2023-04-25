Complementary advantages, win-win cooperation

News from Zhejiang Online, April 25 (Reporter Fang Zhenzi) On the morning of the 24th, the melodious sound of the Matouqin came from the Great Hall of the People in Zhejiang Province. The tea break table was filled with delicacies such as cold-cut lamb leg meat and popped yogurt cakes. The staff in traditional costumes presented blue hada to the guests… …

Guests from the Grassland are welcomed by the West Lake—the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Government held the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Investment Promotion Promotion Conference and Cooperation Project Signing Ceremony (Yangtze River Delta Region) in Hangzhou with the theme of “Gathering in ‘Zhejiang’ and Meeting Grasslands”. It is reported that this investment promotion activity is led by the main leaders of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region government.

Why choose Zhejiang for high-standard investment promotion in Inner Mongolia?

“It has a lot to do with Zhejiang’s proposal of ‘Sweet Potato Economy’ to upgrade the ‘No. 1 Opening Project’ this year.” Zhang Hongfu, director of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Department of Commerce, told reporters that the opening of Zhejiang has allowed Inner Mongolia to see the advantages of the two places and “multiply”. The prospects are promising.

Zhang Hongfu said that on the one hand, Zhejiang is leading the country in modern service industry, modern manufacturing, digital economy, etc., which is the “nutrient” that Inner Mongolia’s industry needs to absorb to extend and strengthen the chain; on the other hand, by learning Zhejiang’s open spirit , Pioneering spirit, to achieve complementary resources, complementary industries, and win-win cooperation.

At the meeting, in addition to the strong Saibei style, there were also real investment landings. On the morning of the same day, 108 Yangtze River Delta enterprise investment projects were signed on the spot, with a total contracted investment of 275.7 billion yuan, of which 46 were in Zhejiang, accounting for 42.5%. Open the list of signed projects, Chint Group’s new energy intelligent manufacturing project with an investment of 10 billion yuan, the Yonghe New Energy Material Industrial Park project with 9.2 billion yuan, Huayou Cobalt’s 400,000 tons of lithium iron phosphate cathode material project and a large number of “high-end companies” “Industrial projects are impressively listed.

Yang Jin, vice chairman of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, introduced the traditional industrial advantages of Inner Mongolia’s “sheep coal rusticity” and the emerging industry advantages of unlimited “scenery” in the promotion of investment promotion. “Inner Mongolia is rebuilding a new Inner Mongolia in the field of new energy.” Inner Mongolia this time Focusing on the creation of 8 major industrial clusters including new energy, new materials, and green agricultural and livestock product processing, 16 key industrial chains such as modern coal chemical industry, wind power equipment, photovoltaic equipment, and hydrogen energy will be built as the “main direction” to attract investment.

According to reports, the investment promotion activity will last until the 26th, and four special promotion activities on key industrial chains and industrial clusters will be held in advanced manufacturing, green agricultural and livestock product processing industry, new energy industry, cultural tourism and service industry.