Completely rebuilt four times | Message @ Archeology Online

The investigations, which lasted several months, became necessary due to planned new construction measures. Until now, knowledge about this area was largely based on the results of excavations in the years 1901 to 1904. According to the LWL experts, the current investigations expand the previous understanding of the small military river port that was located here 2,000 years ago and to its defense of wood-earth wall and moat.

Between Kardinal-von-Galen-Platz and the sports field in Haltern, a spur-like terrace stretches 500 meters south from Weseler Straße to the school center. In today’s cityscape, this spur is so heavily built over that it hardly stands out optically.

On the other hand, the excavators in 1901 could still clearly see the striking appearance of this field with the name “Hofestatt” in the terrain. The Lippe flowed along the foot of the terrace well into the 16th century, which is why Friedrich Koepp, who headed the excavation at the time, chose the name “uferkastelle” for this site early on. Even at the time of the Roman occupation, the Hofestatt advanced like a peninsula far into the Lippe Valley, so that the Romans could use this terrain for their military purposes. The patrol boats with which the legionnaires secured the ship transports on the Lippe were docked here. It was not until 1547/1548 that the Lippe shifted its course by 900 meters to the south as a result of a hundred-year flood.

Since the shore fort was extensively built over from the 1950s – without archaeological support – the construction project now gives the LWL experts the opportunity to research the archaeological remains using modern methods. “With the current excavation, we are going on a journey through time in two ways. On the one hand to the old excavators, whose results we can check after 120 years, and on the other hand to the Romans and their construction technology,” reports Dr. Bettina Tremmel, Roman expert in LWL archeology for Westphalia.

The naval base was completely rebuilt four times, each time with a different fort layout. Since 2021, a large number of pits and ditches, which have clearly been preserved as soil discoloration over two millennia, have been uncovered and documented. The majority of these are the post ditches of the oldest phase and the post traces of the third phase. The construction of the oldest phase is similar to that in the Roman camp at Bergkamen-Oberaden, the partial reconstruction of which has been on display there since 2012.

The findings of the third phase show parallels in the reconstructed wood-earth wall of the Aliso Roman Park in the LWL Roman Museum in Haltern am See. The remains of various Roman rubbish pits had already been cleared out, since the excavators of 1904 had already emptied these rubbish pits.

The excavation will be completed in the next few weeks.