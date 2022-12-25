A4, the commitment of the Meloni government arrives on Christmas Eve. In the sitting of the Chamber in which the Budget Law was approved at dawn on 24 December, the Government gave a favorable opinion on the agenda presented by the honorable Giorgia Andreuzza regarding the completion of the third lane of the A4.

“Due to the increase in light and heavy traffic, at the levels of 2019, queues of vehicles are recorded on a daily basis in both directions of travel – reads the document proposed by Andreuzza – the growing number of deaths requires an acceleration of times for the construction of the works to widen the motorway carriageways, which cannot be slowed down”.

Then the lunge on the last sublot. “Between San Donà, Cessalto and Portogruaro – concludes Andreuzza – construction works are planned for the third lane, the realization of which however remains uncertain to date, in financial and time terms. For some time the economic categories and the victims’ associations have been appealing for the work to be completed.

Last Wednesday the mayors were received at the Quirinale and at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, to whom they handed over a dossier on the complete stretch”.

Finally, the Government’s commitment, approved by the executive itself. “The Government undertakes to evaluate the opportunity to adopt adequate financial initiatives compatibly with public finance needs, aimed at accelerating the procedures for the construction of the third lane of the San Donà – Portogruaro section”.