Compliance innovation, here are the companies on the “podium”

Valuing projects and teams in the GRG (Governance, Risk, Compliance) world that have distinguished themselves for innovation, quality, intuition, professionalism and team spirit: this is the mission of the Frfirst edition of “Innova in Compliance”, initiative of Compliancedesign.it e Carnà & Partners.

The Cyber ​​Risk Compliance Award

The Cyber ​​Risk Award was assigned to ZTE for a three lines of defense organizational architecture to advance cybersecurity governance. With the Cybersecurity Lab in Rome Security projects have been developed (by design) in all phases of product development. To collect the prize Luca BongiornoCyber Security Lab Director Zte Italia e Alessio SantorielloLegal Affairs & Compliance Director.

Cybersecurity: the guide to managing risk in the bank

The Innovative Compliance Award

Siram Veolia was awarded the Innovative Compliance award: inspired by air navigation, Radar (Risk-based Activity for Dynamic Assured Route) was born, a business partner tool which allows for an integrated assessment of controls, measuring the Risk Appetite Integrated Evaluation calculated by considering three synthetic indicators. Also TeamSystem on the podium: the project concerned the legal design revision of the Group’s privacy policy, making a significant difference at a statistical level in terms of greater understanding by users and greater recognition of the brand in terms of transparency.

The Digital Compliance Award

The Digital Compliance award went to General Finance for the implementation of a solution that integrates artificial intelligence and machine readable documents to obtain a digital and interactive version of the regulations. Correlation allows you to quickly identify the impact of new regulations on business processes, preventing potential inconsistencies and mitigating emerging risks.

