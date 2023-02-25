The fans of some presenters on social networks get excited every time they release a video in which they show themselves dancing, some of the songs that are beginning to trend. One of the women who generates the most expectation due to her choreography is the panelist of the program ‘I know everything’, Elianis Garrido.

Although for many what he has done Shakiraregarding his relationship with Gerard Piqué It should not be the most mature way to face a separation, for other fans the way in which the Colombian has achieved it has been one of the most remembered in recent years, for which her new songs have had loves and hates.

It may interest you: The exotic vacations that Poncho Zuleta would have with his new love.

for the presenter Elianis Garridothe song of Shakira with Karol G shows that there can always be a moment to dance, through a catchy rhythm, with lyrics that are quite direct for the situation that he lived with his ex-partner Piqué and that has as its protagonist a choreography very well interpreted by the Colombian singers.

the video of Elianis Garrido is accompanied by the following message: “Well, it’s Friday to get…Triple M: ​​More good, harder and more level! TQG🔥🔥🔥🔥 With my chikypower @mafe_romero_”and in it is also his set partner, Maria Fernando Romero.

See the video of Elianis Garrido that left several sighs: