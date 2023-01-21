The Society of Authors and Composers of Colombia -SAYCO- elected the composer and lawyer Rafael Manjarrez Mendoza as the new President of the entity, a decision made unanimously during the first session of the year of the Board of Directors held at the Valledupar Regional headquarters.

The commitment and work in favor of copyright and the well-being of his fellow authors and composers make him worthy of this election. It should be remembered that currently the teacher Manjarrez as a member of the Board of Directors held the position of vice president of the society; His dedication is also reflected internationally as he is an executive member of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers, CISAC, an organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests and rights of creators worldwide.

“Rafa” as he is affectionately called, has earned the affection not only of the inhabitants of his region but of all Colombians for being a standard bearer in the protection of copyright. Today he assumes this designation with great responsibility and gratitude, just as he assured it in the council session.

“It is an honor for me that the Board of Directors has chosen me in this position that I assume with all responsibility and great commitment; to always tend to safeguard the rights of authors and composers of our country and the world”, indicated Rafael Manjarrez.

He added that “this is the moment to recognize all the impulse that teacher Rita Fernández has given to the Society in the Presidency; I fully trust in continuing with that legacy to continue magnifying our culture, Colombian folklore and the contribution that our authors and composers make every day”.

During the council session, maestro Gyentino Hiparco Peña, a pioneering singer-songwriter from Tolima, was also elected as vice president of the so-called “Nueva Ola” who with hits such as: Alguien sang a song, in the voice of Billy Pontoni and “For loving you so much ”, among many others, contributed to mark an entire era and a generation. Within his important activity in society, he has stood out for defending and preserving respect for the copyrights of his colleagues; commitment that currently places him as a member of the honorable board of directors, the same one that honored him with this new distinction yesterday.

PROFILE

Originally from Jagua del Pilar in La Guajira, maestro Rafael Manjarrez Mendoza is one of the greatest cultivators of Vallenato music.

His compositions have been recorded by almost all Vallenato groups such as Binomio de Oro, Jorge Oñate, Los Betos, Diomedes Díaz, Los Hermanos Zuleta, Iván Villazón and Otto Serge, among many others.

Among his most emblematic songs we highlight Benditos versos, Velitas prendidas, Mi dije de amor, the romantic classic ‘Señora’ and his magnum opus ‘Ausencia sentimental’, winner in the Unpublished Song category at the Vallenato Festival in 1986 and which, later, was elevated to the honor of being declared the official anthem of the Festival.

In his legal profession he also works as First Notary of the city of Santa Marta.

For his part, the new president of SAYCO, Rafael Manjarrez, promised to improve the benefits of the partners and its main edge is the collection that constitutes the main objective that the associate entrusts to the board of directors.

