A trajectory full of successes, triumphs, effort and struggle have managed to highlight the members that make up the artistic list of the Society of Authors and Composers of Colombia, SAYCO, leading them to position themselves within the select group of women who have transformed the musical history of the country. The Society takes the spokesperson in the month of women to exalt and pay tribute to its members for their talent, dedication and contribution to culture.

Urban music has managed to encompass genres such as dembow, reggaetón, dancehall, trap, rap, raggamuffin within the concept of urban genre and in Colombia partners such as Karol G and Antombo have crossed borders showing the music industry the creative capacity of the female genre.

The traditional vallenato genre that emerged from the fusion of cultural expressions and declared Cultural and Intangible Heritage by Unesco is represented by authors of the stature of Rita Fernández Padilla, Margarita Doria, Karen Lizarazo, Yolandita and María José Ospino, partners who gave it another feeling to that traditional music expressing inspiration and feeling in their songs.

The autochthonous music implies the history of a people: its social problems, interests, values, anecdotes and legends; Teachers like Petrona Martínez, Katie James, Miriam Vanegas, Victoria del Sur, Beatriz Arellano, Rosa Luna and Zully Murillo, have worked throughout their musical career to exalt the roots and feel of Colombian culture, making way for rhythms like cumbia , the bullerengue, the mapalé, merengue, paseo, porro, puya, son and zafra to top the lists of the most listened to playlists in the world.

Francy, Arelys Henao, Patricia del Valle and Olga Valkiria have accumulated innumerable musical successes and have become the greatest exponents of the popular genre, attracting that mass audience to hum lyrics that were previously heard in canteens and today lead the music charts within and out of the country.

María Isabel Saavedra, Ilona, ​​Sandra Milena, Aida Luz Villa and Myrian Vanegas make up the group of composers noted for their long artistic career who have given color and meaning to their compositions, capturing great successes in their works, giving voice and sound to lyrics that They have now become pieces of art, teaching and artistic exhibition.

The passage, the tune and the llanero blows have managed to be the inspiration for composers such as Enidt Moreno Mojica, Julia Morales and Virgina Rocha who interpreted the feeling of a region in each of their lyrics.

Related