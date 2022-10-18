Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 17th: Sensing extraordinary achievements and drawing strength to move forward – Representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China visited the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Forging for a New Era”

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Sibei, Dong Ruifeng and Wei Yukun

From the sails raised by the “Miracle” giant ship model to follow the trajectory of China‘s take-off in the new era, to understand the great significance of poverty alleviation through the comparison photos of the “Cliff Village” in Liangshan Prefecture, Sichuan between the past and the past, and through the “Why China” online exhibition. The broad and far-reaching Chinese civilization…

On the evening of October 17, the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China came to the Beijing Exhibition Center to visit the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Endeavoring for a New Era”.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Yichen

On the evening of the 17th, representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China successively came to the Beijing Exhibition Center to visit the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Forging for a New Era”. In the new era, the party and the country have achieved historic achievements in the past ten years, and the historic changes have taken place.

Stepping into the preface, watching the video “We Walked Together in This Decade” played on the giant screen, the delegates who came to visit relived the strategic initiatives, transformative practices, and breakthroughs in the ten years of the new era. Progress, landmark achievements.

“These extraordinary achievements are all made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core and led the people of the whole country to fight, work and struggle! Each of us is a witness and a struggler.” Deputy Town, Shuanglong Town, Huayuan County, Hunan Province Shi Jintong, secretary of the party branch of Chang and Shibadong Village, said proudly that now Shibadong Village has moved from poverty alleviation to rural revitalization, and we are confident that we will be able to create a better life.

“In the past ten years, our party has rectified the ‘four winds’ with the spirit of nailing the nails, and resolutely punished corruption with a zero-tolerance attitude. It has radiated more vigorous vitality and won the hearts and minds of the party and the people.” Vitality” theme exhibition area, said Lu Keping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Henan University.

Strolling through the exhibition hall, the delegates deeply realized that the land of China is full of vigor and vitality, and hopes and dreams are rising.

A display wall focused on displaying key products independently developed by my country in various fields attracted the attention of representatives of Yan Min, a CNC lathe worker and a super technician of China Aerospace Science and Industry Aerospace Sanjiang Jiangbei Company. “Innovation is the first driving force. I will strengthen innovation based on the actual work, and strive to contribute to the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance,” he said.

It is the perseverance and struggle of tens of millions of Communist Party members who uphold the heart of “living up to the people”, which has brought together the torrent of China‘s high-spirited progress in the new era. In the exhibition hall, a whole photo wall freezes the moving moments when the Communists in the new era are not afraid of hardships and charge ahead, just to let the people enjoy more people’s livelihood and well-being.

Looking at the photos in front of him, representative Fu Suzhen, deputy director of the Department of Critical Care Medicine of Xingtai People’s Hospital in Hebei Province, said emotionally: “The ‘warrior in white’ shoulders the heavy responsibility of protecting the lives and health of the people. I will continue to stick to my post and insist on the people Putting life first and foremost, be a ‘gatekeeper’ for the health of the masses, and continue to make new contributions to building a healthy China and improving people’s health and well-being.”