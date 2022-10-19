Home News Comprehend the great achievements and learn the strength of forging ahead – the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China visit the “Forging New Era” theme achievement exhibition_Guangming.com
Comprehend the great achievements and learn the strength of forging ahead – the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China visit the "Forging New Era" theme achievement exhibition

Comprehend the great achievements and learn the strength of forging ahead – the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China visit the “Forging New Era” theme achievement exhibition_Guangming.com

　　CCTV news(News Network): The delegates who attended the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China came to the Beijing Exhibition Center last night (October 17) to visit the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Endeavoring a New Era”.

The exhibition focuses on the governance of the country by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the great achievements and great changes of the Party and the country in the new era in the past ten years.

In front of the sand table model of the first ex-situ poverty alleviation and relocation site in the Tibet exhibition area, Nijit, a grassroots representative from the Ali area, took out some old photos to describe the earth-shaking changes around him.

In the Qinghai exhibition area, the representative of Qi Hongfang was reluctant to leave for a long time before a photo, which was the place where she worked for 30 years – Qinghai Lake.

In front of the physical models, vivid videos, pictures and charts, the delegates deeply felt that the cause of the party and the country in the new era is riding the wind and waves and moving forward, and the land of China is surging with vigor and vitality.

