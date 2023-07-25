Comprehensive Law Enforcement in Pinghu Ensures Safety and Removes Hidden Dangers in Outdoor Advertisements and Signboards

Comprehensive law enforcement actions are being taken in Pinghu to remove hidden dangers and enhance security. The focus of these actions is on addressing potential safety hazards in outdoor advertisements and signboards.

During the current rainy season, which will soon turn into the typhoon and flood prevention season, the safety of outdoor advertisements and signboards is significantly affected. This has prompted the Xincang Squadron of Pinghu Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Team and Xincang Town Comprehensive Management Team to conduct a thorough investigation and rectification of potential safety hazards in their jurisdiction.

The investigation mainly targets key road sections, especially commercial districts with high traffic and numerous outdoor advertisements and signboards. The law enforcement teams are carrying out carpet-type and net-type investigations to ensure no blind spots or dead corners are left unchecked. By identifying and rectifying existing problems early on, potential safety hazards can be eliminated at their early stages.

The joint investigation has already identified 7 damaged and unowned outdoor advertisements and signboards in the jurisdiction. A list of problems has been established, and these structures will be demolished following centralized demolition procedures. Throughout the investigation process, the law enforcement team is also providing education and guidance to merchants. Safety regulations are being promoted, and merchants are being instructed to undertake regular inspections, repairs, and reinforcements on their advertising signs.

The Pinghu City Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau will continue its efforts to rectify safety hazards in outdoor advertisements and door signboards. This will involve improving the standardized management of outdoor advertising facilities to effectively eliminate safety risks. By doing so, the bureau seeks to safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property in Pinghu.