Comprehensive security actions that allowed the recovery of 11 stolen vehicles

The sectional director of the Prosecutor’s Office in Magdalena, Jhon Encinales, assured that the entire investigation team is ready to continue attending to the complaints and delivering results for the peace of mind of the samariums.

The inter-institutional intelligence work of the Metropolitan Police and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nationrequested by the Alcaldesa Virna Johnson in safety tips allowed the recovery of 9 motorcycles and two vehicles than stolen in other parts of the country.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Coexistence, Bladimir Torres, highlighted the work of the public forceactions that allow the reduction of crimes that have a negative impact on citizens.

“We are going to continue working because that is the commitment of the Governments of Change, we are not going to give up in the fight against crime,” said Torres.

Among the recovered vehicles was a white Toyota Fortuner van, which presents the re-recorded identification systems; the authorities realized that he had a complaint for theft, in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Osos – Antioquia.

A white KIA RIO brand car has re-engraved identification systems, achieving its identification and establishing who presents a request for theft from the city of Bogotá.

“During the course of 2023, 23 stolen vehicles and 197 motorcycles have been recovered, allowing the reduction of these cases by 5%,” explained Colonel Yasid Montaño, commander of the Metropolitan Police.

