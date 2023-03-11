A regional consultation meeting of stakeholders on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE)” brought together 10 African countries on March 08, 09 and 10, 2023 in Lomé. Organized under the leadership of the Togolese Association for Family Welfare (ATBEF), the workshop aims to promote good practices for integrating or scaling up CSE in education programs. teaching in different countries.

This high-level meeting aroused particular interest on the part of the participants, who expressed several expectations before the start of the work. This involves, among other things, becoming aware of the tools and strategies available in the different countries for the integration of CSE as well as the difficulties encountered and the acquisition of good practices.

Chad, represented at this meeting by Remadji Nangodjal, Director General of Literacy and Inclusive Education, hopes very much to benefit from the exchanges. “The sharing of experiences will allow us to build an inclusive education system. Chad is a country where cultural constraints hinder the active participation of adolescents in school, hence the need to implement CSE in our curricula,” he said.

For Hervé Ouagbéni, youth and adolescent program manager at ATBEF, it is important at the level of IPPF member countries to have a consensual and shared vision around the theme, given the socio-cultural constraints that exist. on the continent. “This workshop will demonstrate the strategy used by Togo to have a consensus around the 7 components adopted in accordance with UNESCO guidelines so that these countries can also have a national consensus in their country to facilitate their integration of CSE in the programs of French-speaking countries,” he said.

The ATBEF, since 2008, has experimented with ESC in 18 pilot schools with the support of the ministry in charge of education. Ultimately, the evaluation of the initiative proved conclusive and the ministry made a commitment to scale up ESC in schools. Furthermore, the Association has also been identified by theIPPF as a Center of Excellence on Youth Centered Curriculum and Comprehensive Sexuality Education. “We therefore have the mission of supporting the French-speaking member associations which have not succeeded in integrating the ESC to provide them with technical assistance so that the ESC becomes a reality in the school programs in these countries as well as in Togo” , commented Hervé Ouagbéni.

In short, the meeting is organized in order to bring the actors in charge of education of the French-speaking countries to be inspired by the example of Togo for an effective integration of the ESC in their school program. In total, are represented at the meeting, countries such as Tunisia, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, Benin.

Atha Assan