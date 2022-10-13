Yesterday, the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology held a press conference to introduce the development of the city’s industry and informatization since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In the past ten years, our city has promoted the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry, the comprehensive strength of the industry and information economy has been comprehensively improved, the construction of a modern industrial system has been accelerated, and the quality and efficiency of industrial development have improved significantly.

Deepen supply-side structural reforms

Accelerate the promotion of industrial transformation and upgrading

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xiamen’s manufacturing industry has gradually cultivated and formed a modern industrial system dominated by electronics and machinery industries, and characterized by emerging industries such as biomedicine and new materials. The field of industry and information technology continues to develop in parallel in deepening supply-side structural reform and accelerating industrial transformation, striving to build a modern industrial system that supports high-quality development. The mechanical equipment, new material industry chain, and software information service industries have reached a scale of 100 billion.

At present, our city is striving to build a “4+4+6” modern industrial system, focusing on building two industrial pillar industries of electronic information industry and mechanical equipment. The city’s electronic information industry cluster has formed four industrial chains, including flat panel display, computer and communication equipment, semiconductor and integrated circuits, software and information services. From January to August this year, the output value was 214.96 billion yuan, an increase of 5.8%. In terms of mechanical equipment, our city has become one of the largest high-end manufacturing bases for medium and low voltage switches in the country, and has the largest one-stop aviation maintenance base in the country. At the same time, the city’s strategic emerging industries are growing rapidly, and the digital economy is booming.

Benefiting enterprises with great efforts and wide coverage

Policy dividends continue to be released

Since the beginning of this year, our city has successively issued a number of policies to benefit enterprises, with great strength and wide coverage. How effective are these policies?

The reporter learned from the press conference that this year, our city has successively introduced 3 batches of 10 supporting measures. As of the end of August, various policy dividends have released over 20 billion yuan. Establish a “whitelist” system for supply guarantees for key enterprises, and submit 30, 188, and 218 “whitelist” companies for supply chain supply guarantees in key industrial chains to the ministry, provincial, and municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters to ensure key industrial chains. Running smoothly. The “Notice of the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government on Printing and Distributing Several Measures to Accelerate the Development of Software and Emerging Digital Industries” was launched. In the first half of the year, 76 million yuan of subsidies have been cashed to support 143 enterprises.

Since the establishment of the National SME Development Fund in Xiamen, the city has launched five batches of projects, and 64 companies have applied for sub-funds, with a total planned financing amount of 2.428 billion yuan. After the expansion of the technological innovation fund, up to now, 336 enterprises (projects) in our city have applied for a total of 14.795 billion yuan in financing for the technological innovation fund; 238 enterprises (projects) have been approved, with an amount of 11.25 billion yuan; contracted enterprises (projects) 191 companies with a contract value of 8.894 billion yuan.

Yesterday, Zhou Guiliang, director of the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, revealed that the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology is planning a policy to benefit enterprises next year, and the intensity and coverage will continue to increase.

Innovative financing model

Intensify the cultivation of “specialized and special new”

This year, the number of specialized, specialized, and new “little giants” enterprises in our city hit a record high. The Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology stated that the city will continue to increase its cultivation efforts, and include qualified, specialized and new enterprises into the “whitelist” enterprises or projects of the Technology Innovation Fund to help enterprises enjoy the 2% low-interest rate loan of the Technology Innovation Fund. Support; give full play to the role of credit risk funds for small and micro enterprises, focus on supporting specialized and special new enterprises, promote cooperative banks to innovate financing service products and issue credit loans of no more than 5 million yuan, and give up to 70% of non-performing loans. Risk compensation; Priority is given to recommending specialized, special and new SMEs to connect with the Xiamen Sub-fund of the National SME Development Fund.(Xiamen Daily reporter Li Xiaoping)

Comprehensive strength has been comprehensively improved. The Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology introduced the development of Xiamen's industry and informatization in the past ten years.

