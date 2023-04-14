General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection in Guangdong recently that Guangdong should anchor the goal of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, comprehensively deepen reforms, expand high-level opening up to the outside world, enhance self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, build a modern industrial system, and promote coordinated development between urban and rural areas. Continue to be at the forefront of the country and in the advancement of Chinese-style modernization. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech inspired and encouraged the cadres and masses in Guangdong. They said that they must keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, keep the integrity and innovate, forge ahead, and forge ahead on the new great journey.

The first stop of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection came to the South Base of the National 863 Project Mariculture Seed Project located in Donghai Island, Zhanjiang City. This base integrates aquatic feed, seedlings, and breeding, and undertakes tasks such as cultivating improved fishery species and tackling key problems. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the seed industry is the basis for the development of modern agriculture and fishery, and this work must be done well.

Yan Kuoqiu, a scientific researcher of Guangdong Blue Seed Industry Co., Ltd.:The care and entrustment of the general secretary has encouraged our scientific researchers and made them more confident. This year we have made a major breakthrough in the breeding and breeding of characteristic fish. Next, we will continue to increase research and innovation in the marine seed industry, plowing sea and animal husbandry Fishing, and continuously develop marine fishery informatization, intelligence, and modernization.

Mangroves are one of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems on Earth. Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve currently has more than 5,000 hectares of mangrove forests, and a total of 311 species of birds live there. During the inspection here, General Secretary Xi Jinping asked everyone that this mangrove forest is a “national treasure” and should be guarded as well as eyes.

Xu Fanghong, director of Guangdong Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve Administration:To implement the requirements of the General Secretary, we must use more scientific means to carry out ecological restoration of mangroves, scientific research and monitoring, precise management, and protect this mangrove forest like protecting our eyes, one generation after another.

Located on the northern shore of the Qiongzhou Strait, Xuwen Port is currently the largest passenger and cargo ro-ro terminal in the world. General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the berth to inspect the berthing of ships and passenger transfers. He pointed out that the big article of “golden waterway” and the best channel for passenger and cargo transportation should be done well, and Xuwen Port should be built into a modern comprehensive hub of water and land transportation connecting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Zhang Jinhong, Chairman of Zhanjiang Xuwen Port Co., Ltd.:The general secretary hopes that we can continue to build and operate the port well. In the future, we will further improve our currency capacity, connect and serve the strategy of the Hainan Free Trade Port, as a connecting point and meeting point connecting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port, it will play a vital strategic role. effect.

The Dashuiqiao Reservoir in Xuwen County is the junction station for the southward water transfer of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf. Not long ago, the project started construction across the board. This nearly 500-kilometer water transmission line diverts water from the main stream of the Xijiang River to the Leizhou Peninsula. After completion, it will benefit more than 18 million people along the line. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that Guangdong should do a good job in optimizing the allocation of water resources, promote the resolution of regional development imbalances, and benefit the masses of the people as soon as possible.

Wang Lixin, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Water Resources:This project can completely solve the history of water shortage in western Guangdong. Our Chinese-style modernization is inseparable from the guarantee of water resources. In accordance with the spirit of the important instructions of the General Secretary this time, we will pay attention to people’s livelihood and water conservancy, and systematically plan the high-quality development of water conservancy in Guangdong.

Baiqiao Village, Maoming, Guangdong, is surrounded by mountains and has lush lynch trees. Baiqiao Village has planted 6,800 mu of lychees, and various industries have continued to develop around fresh fruit processing, e-commerce delivery, and rural tourism. General Secretary Xi Jinping communicated cordially with the on-site technicians. He pointed out that it is necessary to further improve the technologies of planting, fresh-keeping, and processing, and develop the characteristic litchi industry and characteristic cultural tourism better.

He Xia, First Secretary of Baiqiao Village, Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming City, Guangdong Province:The general secretary gave us a clear direction for industrial development. Next, we will promote the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries in the lychee industry, polish the golden signboard of lychee as a “local product”, and make the life of villagers more and more prosperous on the road of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping said cordially to everyone that we must adhere to the path of common prosperity, strengthen support for the later rich, promote rural civilization, strengthen rural environmental improvement and ecological environmental protection, and make everyone’s life better every year.

Lin Changzhen, Director of Genzibaiqiao Agricultural Innovation Park, Gaozhou City, Maoming City, Guangdong Province:At that time, after all of us listened to it at the scene, we were warm and moved. The general secretary took our people to heart. Now our village has attracted many young people to come back, and brought back the good experience of developing the market to the village. We are very helpful. Confidence builds our village better.

High-level openness and high-quality development. General Secretary Xi Jinping came to LG Display Guangzhou Manufacturing Base, GAC Aian New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., and GAC Research Institute for investigation and investigation. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that China‘s reform and opening up policy will remain unchanged for a long time, and will never close the door to openness by itself . It is hoped that foreign investors will seize the opportunity, deeply cultivate the Chinese market, and create new glories for the development of enterprises.

Min Dongzhi, Director of LG Display Optoelectronics Technology (China) Co., Ltd.:We feel very uplifted and inspired. This sends a positive signal that China continues to expand and open up, and strengthens the confidence of foreign-funded enterprises to invest in China. We are optimistic about the Chinese market, which has broad prospects for development.

Zeng Qinghong, Chairman of GAC Group:We insist on joint ventures, cooperation and independent innovation, open the door to construction, and we must firmly follow the path of meeting each other and win-win cooperation. We must keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, go all out to master the core technology in our own hands, and contribute to promoting Chinese-style modernization and accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy.

Working hard and working hard, the majority of cadres and masses in Guangdong Province expressed that they must further emancipate their minds, boldly innovate, unswervingly follow the path of reform and opening up, take the lead in promoting Chinese-style modernization, and make new contributions to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. greater contribution.

Huang Huadong, deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission:Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has inspected Guangdong four times, full of deep concern for the people of Guangdong. The general secretary is at the helm for us to steer and guide us. We will keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, join hands with Hong Kong and Macao to accelerate the implementation of the Greater Bay Area strategy, and strive to continue to be at the forefront of the country in comprehensively deepening reforms and expanding high-level opening up.

Gong Guoping, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Science and Technology:Carrying out theme education is a major task of party building this year. We must more consciously and deeply understand the decisive significance of “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances”. Comprehensively study and understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, closely follow the primary task of high-quality development, deepen investigation and research, further enhance independent innovation capabilities, and promote Chinese-style modernization to form more vivid practices in achieving high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement .