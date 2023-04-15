Comprehensively deepening reform and expanding high-level opening to the outside world is at the forefront of promoting Chinese-style modernization——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection in Guangdong has aroused strong repercussions among local cadres and masses_Shijiazhuang News

Click on the picture to watch the video

CCTV news(News Broadcast): General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection in Guangdong recently that Guangdong should anchor the goal of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, deepen reform in an all-round way, expand high-level opening up to the outside world, improve self-reliance and self-reliance in science and technology, build a modern industrial system, and promote urban and rural development. Regional coordinated development and other aspects continue to be at the forefront of the country and in the advancement of Chinese-style modernization. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech inspired and encouraged the cadres and masses in Guangdong. They said that they must keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, keep the integrity and innovate, forge ahead, and forge ahead on the new great journey.

The first stop of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection came to the South Base of the National 863 Project Mariculture Seed Project located in Donghai Island, Zhanjiang City. This base integrates aquatic feed, seedlings, and breeding, and undertakes tasks such as cultivating improved fishery species and tackling key problems. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the seed industry is the basis for the development of modern agriculture and fishery, and this work must be done well.

Mangroves are one of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems on Earth. Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve currently has more than 5,000 hectares of mangrove forests, and a total of 311 species of birds live there. During the inspection here, General Secretary Xi Jinping asked everyone that this mangrove forest is a “national treasure” and should be guarded as well as eyes.

Located on the northern shore of the Qiongzhou Strait, Xuwen Port is currently the largest passenger and cargo ro-ro terminal in the world. General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the berth to inspect the berthing of ships and passenger transfers. He pointed out that the big article of “golden waterway” and the best channel for passenger and cargo transportation should be done well, and Xuwen Port should be built into a modern comprehensive hub of water and land transportation connecting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port.

The Dashuiqiao Reservoir in Xuwen County is the junction station for the southward water transfer of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf. Not long ago, the entire line of the project started construction. This nearly 500-kilometer water transmission line diverts water from the main stream of the Xijiang River to the Leizhou Peninsula. After completion, it will benefit more than 18 million people along the line. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that Guangdong should do a good job in optimizing the allocation of water resources, promote the resolution of regional development imbalances, and benefit the masses of the people as soon as possible.

Baiqiao Village, Maoming, Guangdong is surrounded by mountains and lush lychees. Baiqiao Village has planted 6,800 mu of lychees. Various industries continue to develop around fresh fruit processing, e-commerce delivery, and rural tourism. General Secretary Xi Jinping communicated cordially with the on-site technicians. He pointed out that it is necessary to further improve the technologies of planting, fresh-keeping, and processing, and develop the characteristic litchi industry and characteristic cultural tourism better.

General Secretary Xi Jinping said cordially to everyone that we must adhere to the path of common prosperity, strengthen support for the later rich, promote rural civilization, strengthen rural environmental improvement and ecological environmental protection, and make everyone’s life better every year.

High-level openness and high-quality development. General Secretary Xi Jinping visited LG Display Guangzhou Manufacturing Base, GAC Aian New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., and GAC Research Institute. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that China‘s reform and opening up policy will remain unchanged for a long time, and it will never close the door of opening up by itself. It is hoped that foreign investors will seize the opportunity, deeply cultivate the Chinese market, and create new glories for the development of enterprises.

Working hard and working hard, the majority of cadres and masses in Guangdong Province expressed that they must further emancipate their minds, boldly innovate, unswervingly follow the path of reform and opening up, take the lead in promoting Chinese-style modernization, and make new contributions to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. greater contribution.