Our newspaper, Beijing, February 17th reporter Zhang Chen On the afternoon of February 17th, the Supreme People’s Court held a symposium for the news media. Zhou Qiang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and President of the Supreme People’s Court, attended the symposium and delivered a speech. Zhou Qiang emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen the “four consciousnesses”. , strengthen the “four self-confidences” and achieve the “two safeguards”, strengthen the court’s news and publicity work, consciously accept the supervision of news and public opinion, promote the benign interaction between the judiciary and the media, and jointly promote the construction of the rule of law in China, so as to comprehensively build socialism on the track of the rule of law Contribute positively to a modernized country.

Before the symposium began, Zhou Qiang issued certificates to the journalists who were awarded the “Influential Authors of the Year” in the 2022 “Journalists Look at the Court” essay competition. News media representatives Xu Jun, Yang Weihan, Li Wenjie, Sun Ying, Jin Hao, Li Wanxiang, Cao Yin, Zhang Su, Zhang Chen, and Cheng Shuwen spoke at the symposium, actively offering advice and suggestions on doing a good job in the people’s court work and judicial news publicity on the new journey . Zhou Qiang carefully recorded and communicated frankly with everyone.

Zhou Qiang thanked the news media for their long-term care, support and supervision of the work of the people’s courts. He pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the news media have paid attention to the work of the people’s courts with a high sense of responsibility and professionalism, carried out in-depth public opinion supervision, reflected the voices of the masses in a timely manner, publicized the effectiveness of the work of the courts, and vigorously promoted the development and progress of the work of the people’s courts. The construction of the rule of law in China builds consensus and gathers strength.

Zhou Qiang pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn up a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. On the new journey in the new era, we must fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, adhere to the correct political direction and correct orientation of public opinion, promote the core values ​​of socialism, focus on the central work of the people’s courts, and fully demonstrate the progress made in comprehensively governing the country according to law. historic achievement. Actively respond to the concerns and expectations of the people on the work of the courts, fully publicize the actual results of the people’s courts in implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthen publicity and planning around the key tasks of trial execution, strengthen the building of international communication capabilities, and launch more in-depth and meaningful Influential journalism boutique. Adhere to integrity and innovation, grasp the trend of in-depth media integration, and actively use modern technology to do a good job in news and publicity work. Comprehensively deepen judicial openness, consciously accept the supervision of news and public opinion, and actively respond to social concerns.

Yang Linping, member of the party group and vice president of the Supreme Law, presided over the symposium, and Wang Shumei, a full-time member of the Judicial Committee, read out the list of “Influential Authors of the Year” in the 2022 “Journalists Look at the Court” essay competition. Reporters from more than 20 media including People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Central Radio and Television, Guangming Daily, Economic Daily, China Daily, and Rule of Law Daily, as well as persons in charge of relevant units of the Supreme Law attended the symposium.