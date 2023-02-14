Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 13th Topic: Comprehensively promote rural revitalization and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country – Tang Renjian, Director of the Central Agricultural Office and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, interprets the No. 1 Central Document in 2023

Xinhua News Agency reporters Yu Wenjing, Yan Fujing, Han Jianuo

On February 13, Xinhua News Agency was authorized to release the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Doing a Good Job in Comprehensively Promoting the Key Work of Rural Revitalization in 2023.” This is the 20th Central No. 1 document to guide the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” since the new century. Tang Renjian, Director of the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, gave a comprehensive interpretation of the spirit of the document on the same day.

Anchor the goal of building a strong agricultural country

A strong country must first strengthen its agriculture, and only a strong agriculture can make the country strong. Based on the current situation, the No. 1 Central Document deploys the key work of rural revitalization in an all-round way, and puts forward the overall requirements and specific arrangements for accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country with a long-term perspective.

“We must deeply understand the historical position, strategic positioning, and leadership position of a strong agricultural country, clarify the main direction and strategic focus, continuously strengthen the supply of policies and factors, focus on promoting technological and institutional innovation, and make full efforts to promote the construction of a strong agricultural country. step.” Tang Renjian said.

He said that in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, the most arduous and arduous tasks still lie in the countryside. Satisfying the people’s needs for a better life, achieving high-quality development, and consolidating the foundation of national security are all inseparable from agricultural development. Throughout the history of the development of world powers, a country must be truly strong if it is supported by a strong agriculture, and it must not be controlled by others in the supply of food and important agricultural products, key core technologies, and industrial chain supply chains. Building a strong agricultural country is not only the proper meaning of a modern and powerful country, but also an important support for a modern and powerful country.

“Based on national conditions and agricultural conditions” and “reflecting Chinese characteristics”… How to understand the relevant arrangements in the No. 1 Central Document?

Tang Renjian said that the recognized agricultural powers in the world have their common characteristics. We must follow the general laws of agricultural modernization and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country with strong supply guarantees, strong scientific and technological equipment, strong management systems, strong industrial resilience, and strong competitiveness. We must also fully consider our country’s resource endowment and agricultural civilization. The historical heritage and the requirements of the era of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, relying on their own strength to secure their jobs, relying on the two-tier management system to develop agriculture, develop ecological low-carbon agriculture, continue farming civilization, solidly promote common prosperity, and embark on a path of agricultural modernization with Chinese characteristics the way.

Accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country is a long-term task. Tang Renjian said that at present, the focus should be on promoting the revitalization of the countryside in an all-round way, concentrating on manpower input, material resources allocation, and financial support, and solidly promoting the “five revitalizations” of rural industries, talents, culture, ecology, and organizations. It is necessary to study and formulate a plan for accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country, specify the goals and tasks for the next five years, 2035, and the middle of this century, and clarify the road map and construction map.

Do a good job in stabilizing production and ensuring supply

Ensuring a stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products is the top priority of building a strong agricultural country.

my country’s grain output has remained stable at more than 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years. In particular, last year it overcame multiple unfavorable factors such as the epidemic, violent fluctuations in international food prices, and high prices of agricultural materials, and achieved a bumper harvest and increased production, providing strong support for stabilizing the economy. At present and in the future, the situation of stabilizing production and supply is complicated and severe, and the pressure is also increasing.

Tang Renjian said that the No. 1 Central Document made a comprehensive deployment for ensuring the stable production and supply of grain and important agricultural products, mainly including three aspects:

—— Make every effort to do a good job in food production. Focusing closely on the goal of ensuring that the national grain output remains above 1.3 trillion catties, we will do everything possible to stabilize the area, focus on per unit yield, and strive to increase production. Carry out the construction of grain fields per ton, implement the soybean corn yield improvement project, and strive to increase the grain yield. Increase the expansion of soybean oilseeds, solidly promote the composite planting of soybeans and corn, support the Northeast, Huanghuaihai regions to carry out grain and soybean rotation, steadily develop and utilize saline-alkali land to plant soybeans, and promote rice-oil rotation. Coordinate the regulation of grain and important agricultural products, and stabilize the supply of “vegetable basket” products such as live pigs.

——Enhance the comprehensive agricultural production capacity. Grasp the implementation of a new round of 100 billion jin grain production capacity increase action, and strive to promote grain production capacity to a new level as soon as possible. Establish a big food concept, formulate implementation plans in different fields, and accelerate the construction of a diversified food supply system that integrates grain, economy and feed, combines agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery, and simultaneously develops plants, animals and microorganisms. Implement the modernization promotion action of facility agriculture.

——Consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way. Strengthen the material foundation of storing grain on the ground and storing grain on technology, strengthen the construction of agricultural infrastructure with a focus on cultivated land, formulate an implementation plan to gradually build all permanent basic farmland into high-standard farmland, strengthen the support of scientific and technological equipment, and implement the seed industry revitalization action in depth , and promote new breakthroughs in key areas of agricultural key core technology research.

Improve the mechanism guarantee for farmers to grow grain to earn money and benefit, and for local governments to take responsibility for grain. Continue to increase the minimum purchase price of wheat, rationally determine the minimum purchase price of rice, stabilize rice subsidies, improve subsidies for corn and soybean producers, improve the mechanism for ensuring the supply and price stability of agricultural materials, and gradually expand the scope of full-cost insurance and planting income insurance for rice, wheat, and corn. Implement the pilot projects of soybean full cost insurance and planting income insurance. Improve the compensation mechanism for the interests of the main production areas, increase the scale of reward funds for major grain-producing counties, and strictly assess the responsibility system for the protection of cultivated land and food safety of provincial party committees and governments.

Hold the bottom line to prevent large-scale return to poverty

The No. 1 document of the Central Committee made the specific deployment of preventing large-scale poverty return as the bottom line task of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization.

Tang Renjian said that it is necessary to continue to tighten, consolidate and expand the responsibility for the achievements of poverty alleviation, resolutely prevent the phenomenon of whole villages and villages returning to poverty, accelerate the pace of development of poverty-stricken areas and people who have been lifted out of poverty, and continuously narrow the income gap and development gap, so that the lives of people who have been lifted out of poverty will become more and more prosperous. . Focus on strengthening deployment and implementation in two aspects: keeping the bottom line and promoting development:

——Resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale return to poverty. Strengthen dynamic monitoring to prevent returning to poverty, give full play to the role of early warning and response, and effectively achieve early detection, early intervention, and early assistance. For monitoring households who have labor ability and willingness, implement developmental assistance measures. Improve the stratified and classified social assistance system, and do a good job of guaranteeing the bottom line. Implement the policy of consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and effective connection with rural revitalization, continue to focus on the national rural revitalization’s key counties and resettlement sites for poverty alleviation and relocation, and concentrate on giving preferential support. Coordinate the performance assessment of the rural revitalization strategy, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation and effectively link the assessment and evaluation of rural revitalization.

——Enhance the endogenous development motivation of poverty-stricken areas and people who have been lifted out of poverty. Cultivate characteristic and advantageous leading industries according to local conditions, and strive to increase the proportion of rural revitalization subsidy funds used by the central government to more than 60% for industrial development, make up for shortcomings in technology, facilities, and marketing, and improve the mechanism of linking interests. Strengthen employment assistance, implement the key campaign to prevent returning to poverty and employment, and ensure that the employment scale of the out-of-poverty labor force is stable at more than 30 million. Deepen the cooperation between the east and the west and the fixed-point assistance of the central unit, and guide social forces to participate in the assistance extensively.

Build a livable, business-friendly and beautiful village

Building a livable, business-friendly and beautiful village entrusts the expectations of hundreds of millions of farmers for a better home and a better life. The No. 1 document of the Central Committee made key arrangements for solidly promoting the construction of a livable, business-friendly and beautiful countryside.

“We must closely focus on the goal of gradually making the countryside basically equipped with modern living conditions, solidly promote the construction of rural hardware and software, and promote the overall improvement of the countryside from the outside to the inside, so that farmers can live a modern and civilized life on the spot. “Tang Renjian said.

He said that it is necessary to steadily promote rural construction. Strengthen the planning and construction of villages. It is strictly forbidden to withdraw and merge villages and build large communities against the wishes of farmers. Organize and implement rural construction actions, solidly promote the improvement of rural living environment, and continue to strengthen infrastructure construction such as rural roads, water supply, energy, and housing security. Improve basic public service capabilities, focusing on accelerating the construction of public service facilities in epidemic prevention, elderly care, education, and medical care.

Promote the high-quality development of rural industries. In accordance with the requirements of the three words “local specialties”, relying on agricultural and rural characteristic resources, develop multiple functions of agriculture, tap the multiple values ​​of the countryside, select the breakthrough point for industrial development according to local conditions, and focus on strengthening the leader, supplementing the chain, developing the business model, and establishing the brand. Improve the mechanism of linking the interests of farmers with farmers, and leave more value-added benefits to farmers.

“Our country has advocated the concept of harmony since ancient times, emphasizing the harmony of the wind, the kindness of the people, and the unity of the heart. Compared with the beautiful countryside, the harmonious village further enriches and expands the connotation of rural construction, emphasizing both the shaping of the countryside and the casting of the soul, and the importance of material civilization and harmony. Spiritual civilization is coordinated, and the concept of harmony runs through it all the time, nourishing, moralizing and uniting people’s hearts, ensuring that people in rural areas are good, stable and peaceful.” Tang Renjian said.

In the next step, we must improve the rural governance system led by the party organization, make good use of traditional governance resources and modern governance methods, and improve the efficiency of rural governance; innovate the starting point, platform, and carrier of rural spiritual civilization construction, and vigorously promote and practice socialist core values , In-depth promotion of rural customs and customs, and shaping a new trend of rural civilization.