Huasheng Online All Media Reporter Feng Yongcheng Zhang Hang

On February 28, the Information Office of the Provincial Government held a press conference on the No. 1 Document of the Provincial Party Committee in 2023. He Lijun, deputy secretary of the party group of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and Zhao Chengxin, deputy director of the Provincial Rural Revitalization Bureau, answered questions from reporters.

Focusing on farming is the outline of the country. Last year, the province’s agricultural and rural development made steady progress and improved steadily. The development of rural industries and county economies accelerated, and rural production and living conditions continued to improve. This year, the No. 1 Document of the Provincial Party Committee continues to focus on the development of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, releases the signal of emphasizing agriculture and strengthening agriculture, comprehensively promotes rural revitalization, and accelerates the construction of a strong agricultural province by forging long boards, making up for short boards, optimizing mechanisms, and keeping the bottom line.

Two-wheel drive to speed up the construction of a strong agricultural province

“How to speed up the construction of a strong agricultural province? This year’s Provincial Party Committee Document No. 1 made overall arrangements.” Yuan Yanwen said that this year, our province will build three highlands, Make up for the three shortcomings, optimize the three mechanisms, and keep the three bottom lines firmly, so as to promote the high-quality development of agriculture and rural areas.

Seed industry innovation and agricultural machinery manufacturing are Hunan’s advantages. This year, our province will build three highlands for national seed industry innovation, smart agricultural equipment manufacturing, and agricultural product processing industry development, and strengthen the support of agricultural technology and equipment for the construction of a strong agricultural province.

At present, there are still some shortcomings in the agricultural development of our province. This year, our province will speed up to make up for shortcomings such as agricultural mechanization, facilities, and moderate scale, and vigorously implement the modernization and upgrading of facility agriculture, striving to increase the mechanized rate of rice planting and the comprehensive mechanization rate of rapeseed farming and harvesting in the province this year by 4 percentage points, respectively. 2 percentage points. Through the optimization and promotion of the three mechanisms of increasing income and linking farmers with farmers, multi-input in agriculture and rural areas, and joint promotion of rural revitalization, we will guide the joint development of new agricultural management entities, and drive small farmers to operate cooperatively and increase their income together. Resolutely stick to the three bottom lines of food security, prevention of large-scale return to poverty, and red line of cultivated land protection.

“Technology and reform are like the two wheels of a car.” He Lijun said in response to a reporter’s question that this year, our province will adhere to the two-wheel drive of technology and reform, and accelerate the creation of new kinetic energy and new advantages for a strong agricultural province.

Hunan’s agricultural science and technology innovation strength is strong, and there are many talents. At present, there are 8 academicians in the agricultural field in our province, who have established the Yuelu Mountain Laboratory that is benchmarked against the construction standards of national laboratories, and the State Key Laboratory of Hybrid Rice in Hunan Province has been optimized and reorganized into one of the first 20 state key laboratories.

This year, our province will continue to focus on creating the “two highlands” of the seed industry and agricultural machinery, vigorously promote agricultural technology innovation, support the academician team in the agricultural field to tackle key problems, promote the transformation and implementation of achievements in the province, and establish a major agricultural machinery research project “revealing the list and taking command” Mechanism to continuously improve the level of comprehensive mechanization of crop farming and harvesting. Continue to handle the main line of the relationship between farmers and land, deepen rural reforms, and add impetus and vitality to the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization.

Stable production and supply, focus on the top priority

A strong country must first strengthen its agriculture, and only a strong agriculture can make the country strong. Ensuring a stable and safe supply of grain and important agricultural products is the top priority for building a strong agricultural province.

He Lijun introduced that to implement the No. 1 document of the Provincial Party Committee, the province will focus on stabilizing the production and supply of important agricultural products such as grain from three aspects this year.

The first is to resolutely complete the goals and tasks of grain production. Strictly implement the requirements of the same responsibility of the party and the government for food security, and ensure the completion of the grain sowing task of more than 71.35 million mu, with an output of 60.41 billion catties.

The second is to solidly do a good job in the production of “vegetable basket” products. In-depth implementation of the “high-quality Hunan pig” project to ensure that about 60 million pigs will be slaughtered; actively develop agricultural products such as characteristic livestock, poultry and aquatic products, facility vegetables, and high-quality fruits.

The third is to vigorously promote the construction of farmland water conservancy. This year, we will strive to build 1.75 million mu of high-standard farmland, improve the quality of 1.7 million mu of farmland, and build about 100 high-standard farmland demonstration areas. Carry out small-scale agricultural water conservancy facilities construction and management and protection actions. This year, it is planned to improve the irrigation water supply capacity of about 500,000 mu of cash crops on the mountain.

Prosperous industries can drive farmers to increase their income and become rich. He Lijun said that this year’s Provincial Party Committee Document No. 1 proposes to create a highland for the development of the agricultural product processing industry and promote the upgrading of the entire chain of agricultural advantageous and characteristic industries. Our province will focus on the following four aspects.

One is to grasp the brand. Continue to build provincial-level regional public brands, select a batch of “one county, one special” excellent brands of agricultural products, and vigorously promote the promotion of “three products and one standard” in agricultural production.

The second is a strong subject. Implement the multiplication action of agricultural product processing enterprises, implement the “thousands and hundreds” project of industrial development, and continue to cultivate benchmark enterprises and leading enterprises in agricultural product processing; Industrial operating income increased by about 7%.

The third is to extend the chain. Do a good job of “local specialties” articles, create an industrial cluster integrating production, processing, and circulation; create a group of characteristic industries “ten billion counties, billion towns”, and cultivate a group of key villages and towns for rural tourism, beautiful leisure villages and star leisure farm.

The fourth is to promote opening up. Further consolidate coastal markets such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, expand new markets in the Northeast and Northwest, and expand the export of superior agricultural products.

Keep the bottom line firmly and comprehensively promote rural revitalization

Hunan is the place where “targeted poverty alleviation” was initiated. After winning the battle against poverty with high quality, the province has continued to struggle and further consolidated and expanded the achievements of poverty alleviation. The bottom line of returning to poverty.

“Keep in mind the entrustment and strive to improve the lives of the people who have been lifted out of poverty.” Zhao Chengxin said in response to reporters’ questions that this year, our province will focus on the “three focuses”.

The first is to focus on the bottom line task of preventing large-scale return to poverty, and focus on the implementation of monitoring and assistance. Further improve the monitoring and assistance mechanism for the prevention of returning to poverty, so as to achieve early detection, early warning, and early assistance; continue to consolidate and improve the achievements of “two guarantees and three guarantees” and drinking water safety, timely discover and solve outstanding problems, and realize dynamic clearing.

The second is to focus on the central task of industrial employment to increase income, and strive to enhance the endogenous development motivation of poverty-stricken areas and people. Strive to increase the proportion of financial connection funds used for industrial development to more than 60%, comprehensively and comprehensively implement the mechanism of supporting and supporting projects, and ensure that the scale of the province’s poverty-stricken labor force is stable at more than 2.325 million.

The third is to focus on the key task of supporting the leapfrog development of key areas, and strive to gather the joint efforts of assistance. Continue to increase policy preference in key areas such as 15 key counties for assistance and 2,460 centralized resettlement sites for poverty alleviation and relocation, forming the most extensive joint efforts to prevent returning to poverty.

Promote rural revitalization in an all-round way, and build a beautiful village that is livable, suitable for business, and beautiful. This year’s Provincial Party Committee Document No. 1 made specific arrangements for building a livable, business-friendly and beautiful countryside, requiring that efforts should be made to focus on the words “harmony” and “beautiful”, and solidly promote key tasks such as rural development, rural construction, and rural governance, so that farmers Live a modern civilized life on the spot.

Zhao Chengxin introduced that it is necessary to strengthen the construction of infrastructure and basic public service capabilities through planning guidance, and promote the improvement of the rural living environment to make the countryside more and more beautiful. Promote revitalization through party building and improve the effectiveness of rural governance. Give play to the demonstration and leading role of civilized families, five-good families, and the most beautiful families, strengthen the positive guidance of rural civilization, innovate and promote the construction of rural spiritual civilization, and shape the rural spiritual outlook of kindness, harmony and tranquility.