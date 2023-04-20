Comprehensively strengthen copyright protection, optimize and improve the business environment

Rule of Law Daily All Media Reporter Wang Chun Correspondent He Rongna Lu Shuwen

Comprehensively strengthen copyright protection and optimize and improve the business environment. On April 20th, big names gathered by the Nanhu Lake to discuss the development of copyright protection. The Copyright Protection·Nanhu Forum and the launching ceremony of Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Organ Intellectual Property Publicity Week were held in Nanhu, Jiaxing. Yu Liujiang, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department; Zhang Haiyan, Deputy Mayor of Jiaxing Municipal Government and Director of Municipal Public Security Bureau; He Chengliang, Member of the Party Committee, Director and Vice President of Zhejiang United Publishing Group; Zhu Yongliang, President of Zhejiang Copyright Association; District Party Committee Deputy Secretary, District Mayor Chen Qunwei and other leaders and 32 well-known publishing houses, private book companies, digital copyright companies and other industry representatives talked about copyright protection, jointly maintained a good copyright order and environment, and contributed more wisdom to the cause of copyright protection . The participating guests lighted the start button together, and the 2023 Intellectual Property Publicity Week of Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Bureau officially started.

Yu Liujiang, deputy director of the Provincial Public Security Department, pointed out: “For a long time, the provincial public security organs have persisted in cracking down on various intellectual property infringement crimes and resolutely safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of obligees. Especially in terms of copyright protection, they have worked closely with copyright law enforcement departments to target The current trend of infringement crimes in the copyright field is changing, and a copyright criminal protection mechanism that integrates combat, prevention, and governance will be established. In the next step, public security organs at the provincial, city and county levels will continue to deepen the establishment of an overall crackdown work pattern, and closely link executions, with the Ministry of Public Security The Kunlun special action is the general starting point, going all out to crack down on copyright infringement crimes, and striving to create a fair and orderly market environment. At the same time, it is recommended that everyone work together to cultivate copyright cultural innovation, create a prosperous and colorful copyright, and promote the healthy development of copyright. “

Zhang Haiyan, deputy mayor and director of the Public Security Bureau, said: “Jiaxing takes the construction of a ‘model city for the construction of a strong intellectual property rights’ as a guide, and vigorously improves the ability and level of copyright governance, especially since the provincial party committee deployed the ‘Three No. Taking intellectual property protection as the top priority in optimizing and improving the business environment, focusing on copyright protection, insisting on the integration of combat, prevention, and governance, and innovatively shaping the full life cycle protection system of copyright, creating a good environment for the development of the copyright industry.”

To strengthen copyright protection, Jiaxing made every effort to do three articles on “early warning and prevention”, “severe crackdown and strict management” and “co-discussion and joint governance”. Do a good job in “early warning and prevention” articles, actively build a full-chain, all-weather copyright protection system, comprehensively promote risk medical examinations, and launch the online integrated application “Help Enterprise Anjia”. At the same time, establish a “police liaison officer” system, and establish 20 “service stations for enterprises” in industrial parks and enterprise clusters. Do a good job in the article “Severe Crackdown and Strict Management”, promote the application of the integrated case handling model of the public security bureau, the procuratorate, and the judicial department, and severely punish intellectual property violations such as trademark infringement and trade secret infringement. At the same time, the two-way and multi-directional connection between administrative law enforcement and criminal justice in intellectual property violations and criminal cases has been strengthened, and the efficiency of handling cases involving enterprises has increased by 45%. Do a good job in the article of “co-consultation and joint governance”, establish a joint meeting system for intellectual property protection, build a national intellectual property protection center, absorb professional and social forces to participate, and fully provide “one one-stop service.

He Chengliang, member of the party committee, director and deputy general manager of Zhejiang Publishing United Group, believes: “For publishing companies, copyright assets are the core competitiveness of publishing companies. To become a first-class publishing group, they must have first-class publications and master first-class Copyright and top author resources. To this end, on the one hand, we insist on being stronger and better, on the one hand, refining and specializing in the main business of publishing, and constantly strengthening content construction. On the other hand, we strengthen the publicity and training of laws and regulations, improve the working mechanism of copyright protection, and improve the copyright Protect the work system, innovate copyright protection work methods, and constantly improve their own copyright awareness and rights protection awareness.”

At the scene, the Jiaxing police announced the “12.28” book copyright infringement case and the “3.02” teaching and supplementary book copyright infringement case and other “ten typical cases”, which are just a microcosm of the Jiaxing police’s crackdown on copyright protection. .

In the early stage, the Jiaxing and Nanhu public security organs cooperated with the city and district publicity departments to crack the “9.14” book copyright infringement case. Give a thank you card. Tian Jun, Deputy Director of the Office of People’s Publishing House and Deputy Secretary-General of the Anti-Piracy Alliance of Beijing 15th Press, said: “Jiaxing’s public security has cracked down hard, the policies are excellent, and a series of innovations and breakthroughs in intellectual property protection have made the city’s Power maintains the most ‘Jia’ business environment. As a publishing house, we really feel Jiaxing’s emphasis on copyright protection and express our sincere gratitude.”

Crack a case and introduce a company. At the scene, Guomai Culture Media Co., Ltd., Jiefang Street, Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, and Nanhu District Branch of Jiaxing Public Security Bureau signed the company’s book copyright comprehensive operation project and intellectual property police liaison officer cooperation agreement. At the same time, Qu Hongbin, president of Guomai Culture Media Co., Ltd., Fan Guoliang, member of the Standing Committee of the Nanhu District Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department, Lu Weiqiang, deputy head of the Nanhu District Government, and Lu Weiqiang, director of the District Public Security Bureau, came to the stage to witness the signing. Qu Hongbin introduced: “In the early stage, the Jiaxing and Nanhu public security organs successfully destroyed many black industrial chains that infringed the copyright of Guomai Culture Company by manufacturing and selling pirated books, safeguarded the company’s legitimate rights and interests, and demonstrated Jiaxing’s public security’s determination and strength in copyright protection. , and let us rest assured to invest in Jiaxing to start a business.”

In the forum session, many copyright creators and copyright protectors gathered together to actively offer suggestions for strengthening intellectual property protection in an all-round way.

Wang Gang, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Jiaxing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and director of the Municipal Press and Publication Bureau, delivered a keynote speech. Working Mechanism and Strengthening the Implementation of Responsibilities” explains how to speed up the construction of a modern copyright governance system and strive to promote the continuous optimization and improvement of the business environment.

Ma Weifeng, deputy secretary-general of Jiaxing Municipal Government and deputy director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, delivered a keynote speech titled “Police and Enterprises Join Hands to Protect Copyrights—Create the Most “Jia” Law-based Business Environment”, and welcomed more outstanding cultural copyright enterprises to settle in Jiaxing. The Jiaxing public security will protect the speed of “Jia” with copyright, the strength of criminal crackdown on “Jia”, and the protection of “Jia” temperature by the rule of law, and become the strong backing of the enterprise.

In his keynote speech, Chen Dongsheng, Chief Reporter of the Rule of Law Daily, Head of Zhejiang Reporter Station, and Senior Reporter, applauded Jiaxing Public Security for its efforts to protect intellectual property rights. He believes that innovation is the driving force behind the development of enterprises and the private economy, and intellectual property rights are the legal affirmation, encouragement and protection of innovation. A legalized business environment has four attributes: stability, freedom, equality, and security. The Jiaxing public security has performed its duties in accordance with the law to protect innovation, and has been fast and vigorous, effectively maintaining the healthy development of the social economy. The holding of this conference in Jiaxing is the best proof of the continuous optimization of Jiaxing’s investment environment and business environment.

Cai Chongda, a writer and media person, is deeply touched by copyright protection. He said that creative publishing is a very fragile and important industry, and creators need a good creative environment to write their inner truth. I am very happy and grateful to the Jiaxing Public Security Bureau for “standing up”, so that the creators can rest assured that they will hand over their backs to the Jiaxing Public Security Bureau.

Ma Limin, editor-in-chief and vice president of Beijing Times Chinese International Media Co., Ltd., Che Yuanyuan, legal director of Beijing Motie Group Co., Ltd., Huang Huang, industry director of “Publisher” magazine, Yuan Fei, deputy director of Tencent Video Product Center, Douyin Chen Hui, director of the Group’s Security Affairs Department, and Huang Zhihui, director of the Alibaba Group’s Security Cooperation Department, delivered keynote speeches.