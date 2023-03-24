Home News Compressor explosion causes damage to car washes in Villamaría
News

Compressor explosion causes damage to car washes in Villamaría

Compressor explosion causes damage to car washes in Villamaría

On the morning of this Friday, the ‘Premium auto spa & detailing’ car wash, located at Carrera 5ª with Calle 12 in Villamaría in Caldas, was the scene of an explosion that affected the sector known as El Crucero.

The event occurred around 9:30 am when one of the establishment’s work tools, a water compressor, suffered a pressure blockage and caused a loud explosion. The stunning sound and the shock wave of the explosion disturbed the tranquility of the Villamarianos.

According to the report of the Search and Rescue agency, the explosion affected employees of the establishment and passers-by in the sector, as well as the windows of the surrounding buildings, such as those of the Balearic Islands building, where the Municipal Notary’s Office operates.

The Villamaría Fire Department went to the scene to attend to the emergency.

The explosion at the ‘Premium auto spa & detailing’ car wash has generated great concern among the residents of the municipality, who hope that the authorities will carry out a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the incident and prevent future emergencies.

