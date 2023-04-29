Comptroller announces that state vehicles must remain closed during the elections

Asuncion, National Radio.-State vehicles must remain in parc fermé from April 28 to May 1 in their respective institutions or authorized sites, recalls the Comptroller General of the Republic.

In the Paraguay Puede program, the head of the public sector Automotive Control department, Leyla Uribe, reported that the institution issued a statement through its social networks in order to enforce this regulation.

He explained that this measure is due to the fact that on Sunday, April 30, the general elections will take place in Paraguay, so the mobiles of the different public institutions must be in closed park.