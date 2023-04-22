comptroller appointed new secretary general

As announced in the media, the Superintendence of Public Services the transformation of the Valledupa Public Services Company beganr, Emdupar, changing area managers.

After the possession of the new Head of Production, Fabian Mendoza, and Emily Narváez Chinchia, as head of Commercial Management, this Friday the arrival of Eriberto Roman Cruz Rincones, who will be the new General Secretary of Emdupar, replacing Armando Vega.

Eriberto took office before the inspecting agent Pablo Jaramillowho has completed just over a month in office.

