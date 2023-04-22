Home » comptroller appointed new secretary general
News

comptroller appointed new secretary general

by admin
comptroller appointed new secretary general

As announced in the media, the Superintendence of Public Services the transformation of the Valledupa Public Services Company beganr, Emdupar, changing area managers.

After the possession of the new Head of Production, Fabian Mendoza, and Emily Narváez Chinchia, as head of Commercial Management, this Friday the arrival of Eriberto Roman Cruz Rincones, who will be the new General Secretary of Emdupar, replacing Armando Vega.

Eriberto took office before the inspecting agent Pablo Jaramillowho has completed just over a month in office.

Lea: Resignations and dismissals in Emdupar: the Superintendency will bring its own officials

By Deivis Caro

[email protected]

See also  When Xu Kunlin participated in the deliberation of the Wuxi delegation, he emphasized seeking progress while maintaining stability, promoting high-quality development and striving to be at the forefront of the new journey of modernization - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Collective bargaining agreement for federal and local employees

Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi and Bintou Keita for the...

The first soldiers swear allegiance in Quibdó

Family entrepreneurs warn of the consequences of the...

North Kivu: the CLC opposes a possible extension...

Messi’s joke that made Mbappé laugh out loud...

vision!Sudden heavy snowfall in Beijing, Shanxi, and Shaanxi...

What AI could mean for working in pharmacies

Gallery: The fire of Jury night reached Haapsallu

Oil well exploded in Barrancabermeja and left injured

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy