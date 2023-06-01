Comptroller detects irregularity in Pichincha Prefecture

The Comptroller General of the state detected irregularities in the hiring of personnel of the Pichincha Prefecture in between June 2020 y August 2022during the first period of Paola Pabon at the head of the institution.

According to one auditWithout justification contract a 37 advisers for members of the Provincial Council integrated to alcaldes and representatives of parish councils. Pay 854 thousand dollars in salaries.

According to the Comptroller, those hires were illegal because the members of the Council already have their own advisors and do not require others.