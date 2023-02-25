According to the complaints and publications of the last few hours regarding alleged irregularities in the signing of the Contract of the Sewerage and Cleaning Water Company (EAAAY); signed between it and the company Ingeniería Y Construcciones Técnicas SAS -INGENICONTEC SAS, the Comptroller General of the Republic officially referred to the case.

According to the entity, since the beginning of October 2022, it began analyzing information derived from citizen complaints about the situation of two contracts signed by EAAAY:

contract no. 811.14.01.00147.22 of 2022 Referring to the construction of a plant for the use of solid waste and its operation for a period of 25 years. contract no. 811.14.01.00148.22 of 2022 Referring to the construction of a wastewater treatment plant and the operation of the system for 30 years.

Within the analysis of this relevant information, the CGR was able to establish that the Third Administrative Court of the Circuit of Yopal – Casanare – on October 27, 2022, on the occasion of a Popular Action filed by the 23rd Judicial Prosecutor’s Office II Environment and Agraria, decreed “(…) urgent precautionary measure the suspension of the process of legalization, improvement and/or execution of the business collaboration contract in strategic alliance No. 00148.22, signed by the YOPAL WATER, SEWAGE AND TOILET COMPANY -EAAAY EICEESP- and the company INGENIERIA Y CONSTRUCCIONES TECNICAS SAS -INGENICONTEC SAS, as well as all its effects, until a substantive decision is made in the reference process”.

As a consequence of the foregoing, on December 12, 2022, by means of a Resolution, the Comptroller General of the Republic decreed the functional intervention ex officio on some objects of fiscal control of the Departmental Comptroller of Casanare. This resolution empowered the CGR to exercise fiscal control over the aforementioned contracts.

Permanent monitoring is done

The aforementioned Functional Intervention gives rise to permanent monitoring within the framework of the concomitant and preventive control functions of the CGR, which is being executed by the Delegate Comptroller for the Housing and Basic Sanitation Sector.

On January 26, 2023, permanent monitoring of these contracts was installed, which is in the execution stage.

Additionally, the Casanare Departmental Comptroller’s Office transferred 9 complaints to this Control Entity on January 27, 2023.

In the framework of the attention to these complaints by the Fiscal Surveillance Directorate of the Delegate Comptroller for the Housing and Basic Sanitation Sector, a Procedural Response was given, on February 15, 2023, to each of the petitioners indicating that the substantive response is scheduled to be communicated no later than June 9, 2023.

In development of the functional intervention ex officio, the Comptroller’s Office has been able to establish that to date no public resources have been disbursed within the contracts described.

Finally, the Comptroller General of the Republic indicated that the framework of its powers has been aimed at identifying and analyzing the risks to public assets, derived from the signing of the aforementioned contracts, for which all information and evidence will be taken into account. that is collected in the course of the permanent follow-up that this entity currently executes.

Source: Comptroller General of the Republic

