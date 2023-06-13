Comptroller of the Valley evidences more than $9,600 million of alleged patrimonial detriment

So far in 2023, 35 complaints have been resolved. Four of these complaints reported findings with fiscal incidence, with an alleged detriment, which amounts to $9,677. 161,918.

Below are the complaints in which prosecutorial findings were evidenced after their attention.

The main tax findings

The complaint that reported the alleged greatest detriment was DC 65 of 2022, corresponding to the municipality of Jamundí. In this complaint, 2 administrative findings with disciplinary and fiscal connotations were evidenced.

In the report, the Control Entity maintains that the Jamundí administration requested two treasury loans worth $9,000 million pesos, based on Decree 637 of 2020 issued for territorial entities that did NOT have liquidity for their expenses and investment.

However, during the study of the complaint, it was evidenced that this administration reported a Surplus at the end of the same term in 2020, for a value of $9,221,506,069; that is to say, that it had the financial capacity to cover its expenses, making it unnecessary to indebted the territorial entity and also subject it to paying the respective interest, which amounted to the sum of $195,831,888.

Additionally, the municipal administration did not support or support with evidence the investment reported as Surplus; thus configuring an alleged total detriment of $9. 417. 337. 957.

The foregoing, affirms the control entity, “…violates the principles of efficiency, economy, transparency and responsibility, inherent to public administration…”

All the administrative and disciplinary findings evidenced in the attention of complaints were sent to the competent entities and the fiscal findings will continue in the Departmental Comptroller of Valle del Cauca, to determine the corresponding responsibilities.

