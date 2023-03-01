Home News Comptroller visited works in sports venues for National Games
Comptroller visited works in sports venues for National Games

Comptroller visited works in sports venues for National Games

The Comptroller General of the Republic visited on Tuesday morning the sports venues that are being adapted for the National Games.

During the visit, they toured the works of the Coliseo Mayor Rafael Cuartas Gaviria, a place where officials from the secretariats of Infrastructure and Sports and the supervision of the project, which is contracted by the Ministry of Sports, also arrived.

Starting at 3:00 in the afternoon, this Wednesday, March 1, the socialization of the work and its progress with the different sports leagues, and the oversight, will take place at the Coliseo Mayor.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

