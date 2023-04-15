Comptroller will investigate entities responsible for the bridge over the La Vieja river

The Comptroller’s Office announced that it will carry out a preliminary investigation into the collapse of the bridge over the La Vieja river between the departments of Quindío and Valle del Cauca and evaluate the repowering and structural pathology actions carried out by the responsible entities.

The watchdog expressed its condolences to the families of the two members of the National Police who died and hoped a speedy recovery to the people who were injured.

On the other hand, it urged the Ministry of Transportation, the National Infrastructure Agency (Grantor) and the Autopistas del Café Concessionaire to promptly manage everything necessary and sufficient, in order to duly care for the Relatives of the Fatal Victims and the persons injuries, as well as the prompt reestablishment of vehicular traffic through this site, with the proper safety and operational conditions.

Additionally, the CGR reminded the Ministry of Transportation, the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), the National Institute of Roads (INVÍAS), and the Concessionaires and Auditors, who are directly responsible for ensuring due compliance with the Colombian Design Standard of Bridges 2014 (CCP14) and of the adequate operation of the Colombian Bridge Administration System (SIPUCOL), especially when this damaged bridge was part of a road concessioned to Autopista del Café since 2006, which was subject to repowering and , recently, from a Structural Pathology Study that, judging by what happened today, unfortunately did not throw any alarm or recommendation that could have helped to avoid this unfortunate tragedy.

Finally, the Comptroller’s Office announced that it will continue to closely follow the development and prompt solution of this unfortunate fact, including the relevance of opening a preliminary investigation regarding the repowering and structural pathology actions carried out on the bridge by the Autopista del Café Concessionaire, under the supervision of the Inspectorate and the ANI. with RSF

