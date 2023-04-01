The Comptroller General of the Republic is currently carrying out 144 fiscal responsibility processes for a total amount of $214,870 million. Five of these processes, for $74,919 million, are considered emblematic, such as the alleged irregularities evidenced in the Agreement called “Application of Science, Technology and Innovation in sheep to mitigate the effects of FTAs ​​in the Department of Córdoba”, signed between the Government of Córdoba and the National Corporation for Forestry Research and Development (Conif).

The opening of this Fiscal Responsibility Process had its origin in a Preliminary Inquiry carried out by the Royalty Monitoring and Audit Unit of the Comptroller General of the Republic.

The control entity indicates that the Special Cooperation Agreement was not executed and the Supervision Contract did not comply with its functions and obligations, however, disbursements were authorized, without will execute the activities of the contractual object.

Another process has to do with the contract called “Operation of the headquarters of the University of Córdoba in the Municipality of Sahagún”celebrated between the department of Córdoba and the PAIN 2015 Consortium, for $16,842 million.

It was evidenced that the real estate, laboratory, office equipment, installation and operation of three elevators, connection and operation of drinking water have not been carried out.

Likewise, the work has not been 100% executed and is not yet operational, thereby affecting more than 3,000 young people in the region who demand good quality higher education institutions, causing him like this a patrimonial detriment to the resources of the department of Córdoba.

In developing this process, an insurance company was linked to guarantee compensation for damage to assets.