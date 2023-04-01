Home News Comptroller’s magnifying glass on resources for $214,870 million in Córdoba
News

Comptroller’s magnifying glass on resources for $214,870 million in Córdoba

by admin
Comptroller’s magnifying glass on resources for $214,870 million in Córdoba

The Comptroller General of the Republic is currently carrying out 144 fiscal responsibility processes for a total amount of $214,870 million. Five of these processes, for $74,919 million, are considered emblematic, such as the alleged irregularities evidenced in the Agreement called “Application of Science, Technology and Innovation in sheep to mitigate the effects of FTAs ​​in the Department of Córdoba”, signed between the Government of Córdoba and the National Corporation for Forestry Research and Development (Conif).

The opening of this Fiscal Responsibility Process had its origin in a Preliminary Inquiry carried out by the Royalty Monitoring and Audit Unit of the Comptroller General of the Republic.

The control entity indicates that the Special Cooperation Agreement was not executed and the Supervision Contract did not comply with its functions and obligations, however, disbursements were authorized, without will execute the activities of the contractual object.

Another process has to do with the contract called “Operation of the headquarters of the University of Córdoba in the Municipality of Sahagún”celebrated between the department of Córdoba and the PAIN 2015 Consortium, for $16,842 million.

It was evidenced that the real estate, laboratory, office equipment, installation and operation of three elevators, connection and operation of drinking water have not been carried out.

Likewise, the work has not been 100% executed and is not yet operational, thereby affecting more than 3,000 young people in the region who demand good quality higher education institutions, causing him like this a patrimonial detriment to the resources of the department of Córdoba.

See also  Mef: tax revenue + 13.5% in six months, with decrees and VAT revenue

In developing this process, an insurance company was linked to guarantee compensation for damage to assets.

You may also like

IA, chatGPT blocked by the Privacy Guarantor

Minister Bilgin announced: The first salary date for...

Dosquebradas Mayor’s Office responded to the complaint for...

2 million Italians in 2023 — idealista/news

They equalized Turkey in poverty

Confirmed! Falcao and Lorelei will be parents for...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on Video Conference...

“The strength of the regional system has been...

D1-LONATO / J22: Gbohloe-su vs As Binah, the...

Municipality of Naples – Unavailability of online service...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy