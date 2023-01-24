The former governors of Chocó Efrén Palacios Serna and Jhoany Carlos Palacios Mosquera were called by the Comptroller General of the Republic to render a free version on February 14 and 17 on the matter of the failed home gas project.

This is a fiscal responsibility process carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic for the construction of the natural gas massification system in municipalities of the department of Chocó: Istmina, Tadó, Unión Panamericana and Condoto.

Other people who were called to render a free version are:

• Luis Alberto Quintero Barco, Dajahira Castillo Hurtado and José María Córdoba Rentería, former departmental infrastructure, housing and mobility secretaries.

• Legal representative of the Universal Public Services company

• Sigsa International Service.

• Foundation Specialized in Systems and Services, ESS-EPS.

Those involved will render their free version between February 14 and 17, at the Comptroller General of the Republic in Bogotá.

This fiscal responsibility process totals an amount of $12,557 million.