Comptroller's Office investigates two former governors of Chocó for home gas case

Comptroller's Office investigates two former governors of Chocó for home gas case

The former governors of Chocó Efrén Palacios Serna and Jhoany Carlos Palacios Mosquera were called by the Comptroller General of the Republic to render a free version on February 14 and 17 on the matter of the failed home gas project.

This is a fiscal responsibility process carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic for the construction of the natural gas massification system in municipalities of the department of Chocó: Istmina, Tadó, Unión Panamericana and Condoto.

Other people who were called to render a free version are:

• Luis Alberto Quintero Barco, Dajahira Castillo Hurtado and José María Córdoba Rentería, former departmental infrastructure, housing and mobility secretaries.

• Legal representative of the Universal Public Services company

• Sigsa International Service.

• Foundation Specialized in Systems and Services, ESS-EPS.

Those involved will render their free version between February 14 and 17, at the Comptroller General of the Republic in Bogotá.

This fiscal responsibility process totals an amount of $12,557 million.

