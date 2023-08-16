Comrade Xiong Li and Wang Hongchun posthumously awarded National March 8th Red Banner Bearers by All-China Women’s Federation

All-China Women’s Federation Recognizes Heroic Sacrifice of Xiong Li and Wang Hongchun in Flood Relief Efforts

Beijing, August 16th – The All-China Women’s Federation has posthumously awarded the titles of National March 8th Red Banner Bearers to Xiong Li and Wang Hongchun for their bravery and sacrifice during flood control and disaster relief work.

During the heavy rain disasters that hit Beijing from July 29th to August 2nd, Xiong Li, the deputy section chief and third-level chief staff member of Wangping Town Economic Development Office in Mentougou District, lost her life while assisting victims. She was tragically knocked down and buried by a wall that collapsed due to mountain torrents. Xiong Li, only 36 years old, demonstrated unwavering dedication to help those in need. On the same day, Wang Hongchun, the project director of Beijing Meianju Technology Co., Ltd., and a member of the Fangshan Blue Sky Rescue Team, was caught in the rapids while aiding in the flood relief efforts near Bangezhuang Bridge. Sadly, he was also swept away by the strong currents. Wang Hongchun was only 41 years old.

The All-China Women’s Federation commended Xiong Li and Wang Hongchun for their selflessness and bravery during the critical time when the party and the people needed them the most. Despite facing dangerous circumstances, they fearlessly carried out their duties, displaying exceptional leadership and dedication in flood prevention and disaster relief work.

In light of their sacrifice, the All-China Women’s Federation urges all women to learn from the heroic examples set by Xiong Li and Wang Hongchun. They encourage women to embrace the people’s interests and embody selfless dedication. Additionally, they emphasize the importance of cultivating willpower, self-sacrifice, and humility in pursuit of common goals. The All-China Women’s Federation calls on women to adopt the virtues of groundedness and a lofty vision, integrating personal aspirations into the collective efforts of the Party and the country. By becoming agents of change, pursuing dreams, and contributing to the construction of a socialist modern country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, women can make a significant impact.

The recognition of Xiong Li and Wang Hongchun’s sacrifice by the All-China Women’s Federation serves as a reminder of the immense contributions made by individuals who selflessly dedicate themselves to the wellbeing of others. Their heroic acts will forever be remembered and serve as an inspiration to others.

