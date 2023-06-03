Home » Comune di Napoli – Calcio Napoli, Mayor Manfredi obtains the broadcast of the Napoli match
Comune di Napoli – Calcio Napoli, Mayor Manfredi obtains the broadcast of the Napoli match

Given the high demand from the fans to attend the last Napoli-Sampdoria championship match scheduled for Sunday 4 June at the Maradona stadium and following the Administration’s line of promoting a widespread celebration for the Azzurri’s Scudetto in a festive and joyful atmosphere community in the square, the mayor Gaetano Manfredi – in agreement with the Prefect Claudio Palomba – asked and obtained that not only the party organized by Calcio Napoli, but also the match itself be broadcast on the giant screens set up by the Municipality of Naples in three city squares and in 17 municipalities of the metropolitan area.

The Serie A League and the TV rights holder Dazn allowed the match to be viewed at least from the second half. 𝗜 𝗺𝗮𝘅𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶 𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼 𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝘂 𝗻𝘇𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝟭𝟵.𝟭𝟱 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗼 𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗱 𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮.

The interested squares in Naples are the following:
– Piazza del Plebiscito, divided into two sectors, in the presence of two screens;
– Market Square with a screen;
– Piazza Giovanni Paolo II with a screen. The respective areas will be controlled by the stewards of the companies entrusted with the service.

Finally, Mayor Manfredi authorized the installation of a maxi-screen also in the Piazza Forcella Municipal Space to watch the Napoli-Sampdoria match and the subsequent celebrations.

By virtue of the broadcast of the match from 19.15, the planned traffic arrangements will come into force two hours earlier.

