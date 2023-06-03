Comune di Napoli – Calcio Napoli, Mayor Manfredi obtains the broadcast of the Napoli match

The Serie A League and the TV rights holder Dazn allowed the match to be viewed at least from the second half. 𝗜 𝗺𝗮𝘅𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶 𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼 𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝘂 𝗻𝘇𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝟭𝟵.𝟭𝟱 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗼 𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗱 𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮.
The interested squares in Naples are the following:
– Piazza del Plebiscito, divided into two sectors, in the presence of two screens;
– Market Square with a screen;
– Piazza Giovanni Paolo II with a screen. The respective areas will be controlled by the stewards of the companies entrusted with the service.
Finally, Mayor Manfredi authorized the installation of a maxi-screen also in the Piazza Forcella Municipal Space to watch the Napoli-Sampdoria match and the subsequent celebrations.
By virtue of the broadcast of the match from 19.15, the planned traffic arrangements will come into force two hours earlier.