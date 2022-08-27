CORVARA. La Lia by Comuns Ladins restarts and aims at European projects for tourism and culture. And Grones joins the new council. The body that brings together the 18 municipalities of Ladinia met in Corvara. A restart after 5 years of oblivion and inactivity mainly due to the lack of a coordinator: the councilor of the Province of Bolzano and the Trentino Südtirol Region Manfred Vallazza promoted the rebirth. A commitment that was made in 2021 during a Ladin conference in Brunico, at the urging of various Ladin realities of the five valleys of the Sella. The Lia di Comuns was established immediately after the approval of the framework law on linguistic minorities 482/99, on the initiative of the then president of the Province of Bolzano Luis Durnwalder. The law, in article 3, in fact provides that “where linguistic minorities are divided over several provincial and regional territories, they can set up coordination and proposal bodies that local authorities are also entitled to recognize”. Then the 18 mayors approved the statute of the new body and, as a first joint initiative, there was the creation of a digital geographical map of the territories concerned. Then the stop for five years.

After the meeting of the last few days in Corvara, there is a desire to leave again and begin to make Lia work concretely. The first commitment was to ensure funding from all the municipalities which, together with a contribution from the Trentino Sudtirol Region, would allow them to hire a secretary to act as coordinator. There was also talk of an office that could be found at Eurac, the research institute based in Bolzano, or in San Martino in Badia. The 18 representatives of the municipalities, almost all present, then elected a new council made up of four members: the mayor of San Martino in Badia Giorgio Costabiei, who is also the new president; the mayor of Canazei Giovanni Bernard, that of Ortisei Tobia Moroder and that of Livinallongo Leandro Grones.

“I saw a lot of enthusiasm and desire to do”, says Grones, “now it is a question of giving Lia specific skills”. Among the first commitments there is talk of taking action for the recognition of the Ladin flag. In what other concrete projects could the LIA be activated? «I am thinking mainly of cultural and tourist projects that could derive from the experience and bond that our five valleys have. Without forgetting young people, education, mobility and sustainability and quality tourism, especially in summer and for the populations of the Ladin valleys. For funding, European calls could be drawn. Obviously, we must avoid duplicating the activities that the three Ladin institutes and the Ladin unions are already carrying out. Our communities far from the provincial capitals of Belluno, Trento and Bolzano cannot help but think together and together carry forward important issues for our people and services ».