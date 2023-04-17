‘Con Maduro’: The new television show of the Venezuelan Government

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will premiere this Monday a television program to talk about “the good, the new and the best”a space that will be broadcast on the state channel VTV and through social networks.

Read on: Councilors in Bogotá will be investigated for not going to work.

The program -which comes after three other television shows headed by the president in the past- will be named “with Maduro +” and will see light at 5 p.m. local time without, for the moment, knowing the frequency with which it will be transmitted.

Is about “be more connected with our people by all means, networks and walls. Stay tuned and watch out!” the president pointed out on Twitter, where he posted a video in the middle of the rehearsals of this program.

Maduro celebrates 10 years as president this month, a position he reached a few days after the death of Hugo Chávez, founding leader of the so-called Bolivarian revolution, who rose to power in 1999 until his death in March 2013.

The first installment of “Con Maduro +” arrives a month after the largest anti-corruption operation in the country, a crusade led by the head of state, which has so far left 58 detainees, most of them officials of the state oil company PDVSA, but which also includes businessmen and judges.

Also read: Sudan: Army says there will be no dialogue with the FAR.

In addition, the president, who offers televised speeches almost daily, resumes the format of a television program at a time when unions and workers have high expectations of an increase in the minimum wage decreed by the Executive that allows them to earn more than five dollars current monthly payments, the same amount received by millions of pensioners. EFE